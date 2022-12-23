SEC football: 247Sports Releases updated recruiting rankings following National Signing Day

National Signing Day was successful for many SEC teams, including Mississippi State.

According to 247Sports, the Bulldogs have the No. 24-ranked signing class in the Nation and the 10th-best in the SEC. Many standouts from the Class of 2023 officially signed with the team on Wednesday, including four four-star athletes and 20 three-star athletes. The class consists of 12 Offensive players, 14 defensive standouts and one special-teams player.

