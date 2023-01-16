SEC chief fires shot at Big Ten’s outgoing commissioner

Kevin Warren left his post as the commissioner of the Big Ten to join the Chicago Bears as team president, and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took note of it in a public way.

During the national Championship Parade to celebrate Georgia winning the College Football Playoff, the commissioner took a pretty clear shot at Warren for his decision to leave the Big Ten.

“We need leaders today in college football and college sports, and not leaders who make a stop to build a resume and go on to do something else, but those who understand the problems that are real and demand our attention,” Sankey said.

