SEC, Big Ten Races too close to call

College football’s conference championship odds updated this week via FanDuel Sportsbook, Entering the final month of the regular season. And with the first playoff rankings making their debut Tuesday night, the path to a final four spot for those in contention near the top of the poll is coming into focus, too.

The most important games of the year will be played over the next few weeks, including a gargantuan matchup between Ohio State and Michigan in the Big Ten and Saturday’s top-10 doubleheader in the SEC pitting Tennessee at Georgia and Alabama’s prime-time showdown against LSU . Those three games, above all others, will help decide conference title Races in those respective Leagues heading into the first weekend of December.

Out West, the Pac-12 and Mountain West are too close to call at this point too, according to oddsmakers. Oregon hasn’t lost since its season opener and Boise State has recovered from a disappointing start to rattle off a 5-0 start in conference play.

Editor’s note: Sun Belt Conference Championship odds were not updated at the time of publication.