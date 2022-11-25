SEC bias accusations return for fans and media following the latest College Football Playoff rankings

SEC bias accusations returned to the college football conversation Tuesday night among several fans and media members, primarily because of LSU’s ranking over USC.

The Tigers checked in at No. 5, while the Trojans were at No. 6.

Fans and media each focused on how LSU was “whipped” or “smashed” by Tennessee at home, and then the Vols’ most recent performance against South Carolina. And then they attacked the contrasting opponents last week, as LSU took on UAB, USC beat the UCLA team on the road.

They also didn’t like Alabama being ahead of Clemson because the Crimson Tide has 2 losses.

Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions:

The Committee really showing that SEC bias with 9-2 LSU over 10-1 USC and 9-2 Alabama ahead of 10-1 Clemson. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 23, 2022

These rankings make NO sense. Even with this ridiculous SEC Bias, in what world do you rank a 9-2 lsu team ahead of a 9-2 Tennessee team, when Tennessee SMASHED lsu in death valley??? — Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) November 23, 2022

The SEC bias remains strong, that’s for sure. LSU got whipped by Tennessee at home. We all saw what happened to the Vols on Saturday at South Carolina. More than most years, there is plenty of proof in 2022 that the SEC may not be all it’s cracked up to be. Yet, on we go. — Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) November 23, 2022

The SEC bias is unbelievable!! If a 8-1 PSU, Michigan, OSU team gets SMACKED by an unranked Big Ten team, they drop outside the top 10 maybe top 15. But ANY ranked SEC team gets a pass constantly — Blue and White (@BlueWhiteSports) November 23, 2022

LSU played freaking UAB last week. USC beat a good UCLA team on the road. SEC bias strikes again. pic.twitter.com/Ih0xxTo5Sf — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) November 23, 2022

Forgot to account for SEC bias my bad anyways go to maction — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 23, 2022

LSU with 2 losses

Beat unranked 6-5 Arkansas by 3(!)

Beat unranked 5-6 Auburn by (4)!

Ranked 5 USC with a single loss by a single point

Ranked 6. The SEC Bias is as bad as it’s ever been. — 〽️ Sal 〽️ (@AnnArborPaisano) November 23, 2022

A two loss LSU team is ahead of a one loss USC team. The SEC bias is real folks. — Big 10 Takeover (@Big10Takeover) November 23, 2022

The SEC bias is so wrong. LSU should not be 5. pic.twitter.com/zJW6a5PmBX — HPR1161 (@hpr11611) November 23, 2022