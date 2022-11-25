SEC bias accusations return for fans and media following the latest College Football Playoff rankings

SEC bias accusations returned to the college football conversation Tuesday night among several fans and media members, primarily because of LSU’s ranking over USC.

The Tigers checked in at No. 5, while the Trojans were at No. 6.

Fans and media each focused on how LSU was “whipped” or “smashed” by Tennessee at home, and then the Vols’ most recent performance against South Carolina. And then they attacked the contrasting opponents last week, as LSU took on UAB, USC beat the UCLA team on the road.

They also didn’t like Alabama being ahead of Clemson because the Crimson Tide has 2 losses.

Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions:

