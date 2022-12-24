SEC Basketball standings ahead of conference play

The No. 23 Auburn Tigers closed the nonconference slate on a high note Wednesday, by crushing the Washington Huskies on their home floor, 84-61 at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome were stellar in the win, scoring 18 points and securing eight rebounds. The Tigers put together a solid second half by outscoring the Huskies, 53-38 in the final 20 minutes.

The game was a sigh of relief from Auburn’s previous game, where they fell to USC, 74-71, Sunday in Los Angeles. The Tigers could not overcome a first half that saw them shoot just 36% from the field.

Auburn ended the pre-SEC Slate with a 10-2 record, falling only to USC and Memphis away from Neville Arena. The Tigers will open conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 28 against the Florida Gators.

The Gators have faced a challenging schedule so far this season, taking losses to Oklahoma, UConn, and West Virginia in their nonconference slate.

Before the Tigers and Gators square off on Wednesday, here’s a look at the recent SEC standings ahead of conference play

Arkansas: 11-1

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

LSU: 11-1

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Mississippi State: 11-1

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri: 11-1

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama: 10-2

The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn: 10-2

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee: 10-2

The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Georgia: 9-3

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky: 8-3

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Ole Miss: 8-4

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Florida: 7-5

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M: 6-5

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina: 6-6

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt: 6-6

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Story Originally appeared on Auburn Wire