SEC basketball schedule for Saturday, January 14
The SEC basketball season rolls along to mid-January as teams gear up for their fourth or fifth conference game of 2022-23. This Saturday, the 14-team, 7-game slate does not feature any ranked-vs-ranked matchups.
Well. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Tennessee are the conference’s top 2 teams. Both squads are 4-0 in SEC play and have 5-game winning streaks. The Crimson Tide host an LSU team that is 1-3 against conference opponents and looking to end a 3-game skid. The Volunteers are also at home, ready to face the struggling Kentucky Wildcats. UT will hold a Halftime ceremony to retire Kentucky native Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey.
Texas A&M is unranked, but the Aggies are one of the SEC’s hottest teams. Buzz Williams’ Squad is 3-0 in conference play and has won each of its last 5 times out. The Aggies will look to keep that momentum going on the road at South Carolina.
Here’s the full schedule:
All times ET
- Kentucky at No. 5 Tennessee (Noon, ESPN)
- Georgia at Ole Miss (1 p.m., SEC Network)
- Well. 15 Arkansas at Vanderbilt (2 p.m., ESPNU)
- Well. 20 Missouri at Florida (3:30 p.m., SEC Network)
- LSU at No. 4 Alabama (4 p.m., ESPN)
- Texas A&M at South Carolina (6 p.m., SEC Network)
- Mississippi State at No. 21 Auburn (8:30 p.m., SEC Network)