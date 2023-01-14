SEC basketball schedule for Saturday, January 14

The SEC basketball season rolls along to mid-January as teams gear up for their fourth or fifth conference game of 2022-23. This Saturday, the 14-team, 7-game slate does not feature any ranked-vs-ranked matchups.

Well. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Tennessee are the conference’s top 2 teams. Both squads are 4-0 in SEC play and have 5-game winning streaks. The Crimson Tide host an LSU team that is 1-3 against conference opponents and looking to end a 3-game skid. The Volunteers are also at home, ready to face the struggling Kentucky Wildcats. UT will hold a Halftime ceremony to retire Kentucky native Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey.

Texas A&M is unranked, but the Aggies are one of the SEC’s hottest teams. Buzz Williams’ Squad is 3-0 in conference play and has won each of its last 5 times out. The Aggies will look to keep that momentum going on the road at South Carolina.

Here’s the full schedule:

All times ET