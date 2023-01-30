SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Auburn falls

Auburn falls at home to mark their second conference loss this year. The Tigers’ loss to Texas A&M in Neville arena snaps the longest home game win streak in the country.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (18-3)

Alabama suffered a loss this past weekend to Oklahoma, but there is no question the Crimson Tide are still the best team in the SEC.

2. Tennessee Volunteers (18-3)

Tennessee jumps to number two following their beat down on Georgia and a win against a top-ten team.

