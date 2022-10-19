SEC basketball order of finish: 2022-23 predictions from experts

Kentucky has won 49 regular-season SEC basketball championships. A poll of experts who cover the league for the USA TODAY Sports Network is pegging the 2022-23 season as the one where the Wildcats will win their 50th.

Kentucky tied for second with Tennessee in the SEC last season, going 28-8 overall and 14-4 in conference play. The Wildcats, a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, were upset by St. Peter’s in overtime in the first round of the national championship tournament.

Auburn won the SEC regular-season Championship in 2021-22. Tennessee won the SEC Tournament.

Six SEC teams made the NCAA Tournament field last season, with Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU and Tennessee joining Kentucky. Four league teams − Florida, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt − participated in the NIT.

Here is the Predicted order of finish for the coming season by the USA TODAY Sports Network’s panel of a dozen experts:

1. Kentucky (11 first-place votes)

2. Tennessee

3. Arkansas (1 first-place vote)

4. Auburn

5. Alabama

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. LSU

9. Be Miss

10. Missouri

11. Vanderbilt

12. Mississippi State

13. South Carolina

14. Georgia

