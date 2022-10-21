SEC basketball media days: Where is Georgia projected to finish?

The Georgia Bulldogs are projected to finish No. 13 in the SEC ahead of the 2022-2023 college basketball season. Georgia is coming off a tough season, where they went 6-26 and won only one conference game. The Bulldogs have a new head coach in Mike White, who previously coached at Florida.

Georgia has added a lot of talent, primarily via the transfer portal, this offseason. The Bulldogs are committed to building a stronger basketball program, but it won’t be easy.

The SEC is one of the top conferences in college basketball. The Kentucky Wildcats are favored to win the SEC. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe is the preseason conference player of the year. Kentucky Coach John Calipari was complimentary of Georgia basketball head Coach Mike White during the media event.

Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, and Auburn are the conference’s other top basketball teams with high preseason expectations. Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr., Florida’s Colin Castleton, Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler (a Georgia transfer), and Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi joined Tshiebwe on the preseason All-SEC first team.

Here’s a look at the top photos of Georgia basketball and the rest of the conference at SEC basketball media days: