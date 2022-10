SEC Basketball Media Days Lineups Set

The Southeastern Conference today announced the players attending SEC Tipoff’23, to be held at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook, Ala., on October 18 and 19.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will essentially go first and last. The team schedule is at the bottom:

Alabama

Brittany Davis, G, Gr.

Jada Rice, C, Gr.

Charles Bediako, C, So.

Noah Gurley, F, Gr.

Arkansas

Erynn Barnum, F, R-Sr.

Makayla Daniels, G, Sr.

Davonte Davis, G, Jr.

Kamani Johnson, F, Sr.

Auburn

Aicha Coulibaly, G, Jr.

Honesty Scott-Grayson, G, R-Sr.

Wendell Green Jr., G, Jr.

KD Johnson, G, Jr.

Florida

Faith Dutt, F, Sr.

Nina Rickards, G, Sr.

Colin Castleton, F, 5th

Kyle Lofton, G, Gr.

Georgia

Malury Bates, F, 5th

Diamond Battles, G, 5th

Braelen Bridges, C, 5th– Sr.

Kario Oquendo, G, Jr.

Kentucky

Blair Green, G, Gr.

Jada Walker, G, So.

Oscar Tshiebwe, F, Sr.

Sahvir Wheeler, G, Sr.

LSU

Alexis Morris, G, 5th– Sr.

LaDazhia Williams, F, Gr.

Adam Miller, G, So.

KJ Williams, F, 5th– Sr.

Be Miss

Madison Scott, F, Jr.

Myah Taylor, G, Gr.

Matthew Murrell, G, Jr.

Daeshun Ruffin, G, So.

Mississippi State

Anastasia Hayes, G, Gr.

Ahlana Smith, G, Gr.

DJ Jeffries, F, Sr.

Tolu Smith, F, Sr.

Missouri

Hayley Frank, F, Sr.

Hayley Troup, G, Gr.

Kobe Brown, G/F, Sr.

Nick Honor, G, Gr.

South Carolina

Aliyah Boston, F, Sr.

Zia Cooke, G, Sr.

Hayden Brown, F, GS

Gregory “GG” Jackson II, F, Fr.

Tennessee

Jordan Horston, G, Sr.

Tamari Key, C, Sr.

Josiah-Jordan James, G, Sr.

Santiago Vescovi, G, Sr.

Texas A&M

Aaliyah Patty, F, Gr.

Sydnee Roby, C, Sr.

Scroll to Continue

Henry Coleman III, F, Jr.

Tyrece Radford, G, Sr.

Vanderbilt

Marneel Garraud, G, Gr.

Sacha Washington, F, So.

Quentin Millora-Brown, F, 5th– Sr.

Jordan Wright, G/F, Sr.

October 18 (Women’s Basketball)

9:45 am Kristy Curry, Alabama

10:05 am Sam Purcell, Mississippi State

10:25 a.m. Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt

10:50 a.m. Alabama Players

11:05 am Mississippi State Players

11:30 a.m. Vanderbilt Players

11:50 a.m. Auburn Players

12:10 pm Georgia Players

12:30 pm Arkansas Players

12:45 pm Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, Georgia

1:05 pm Mike Neighbors, Arkansas

1:25 p.m. Johnnie Harris, Auburn

1:45 p.m. LSU Players

2:00 pm Kyra Elzy, Kentucky

2:25 pm UK Players

2:45 pm Kim Mulkey, LSU

3:00 pm Ole Miss Players

3:15 pm Yolett McPhee-McCuin, Ole Miss

3:40 pm Tennessee Players

3:50 pm Kellie Harper, Tennessee

4:10 p.m. Texas A&M Players

4:20 pm Joni Taylor, Texas A&M

4:40 pm Missouri Players

4:50 pm Robin Pingeton, Missouri

5:10 pm Florida Players

5:20 pm Kelly Rae Finley, Florida

5:40 pm Dawn Staley, South Carolina

5:55 p.m. South Carolina Players

October 19 (Men’s Basketball)

9:00 am Lamont Paris, South Carolina

9:20 a.m. South Carolina Players

9:35 am Mike White, Georgia

9:55 am Georgia Players

10:10 a.m. John Calipari, Kentucky

10:30 a.m. Kentucky Players

10:45 a.m. Matt McMahon, LSU

11:05 a.m. LSU Players

11:20 am Todd Golden, Florida

11:40 am Florida Players

11:55 am Rick Barnes, Tennessee

12:15 pm Tennessee Players

12:30 pm Missouri Players

12:45 pm Dennis Gates, Missouri

1:05 pm Eric Musselman, Arkansas

1:25 pm Chris Jans, Mississippi State

1:45 p.m. Arkansas Players

2:00 pm Mississippi State Players

2:15 p.m. Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

2:40 p.m. Bruce Pearl, Auburn

3:00 pm Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt

3:20 p.m. Texas A&M Players

3:40 pm Vanderbilt Players

4:10 p.m. Auburn Players

4:25 pm Ole Miss Players

4:50 pm Nate Oats, Alabama

5:20 pm Alabama Players

5:40 pm Kermit Davis, Ole Miss