SEC announces lineup, schedule for its Tipoff’23 preseason basketball event

Basketball season is inching closer each day and another sign that it’s mere weeks away is conference media days taking place and the SEC gave us a nice bell-weather on Wednesday when it announced the schedule and participants in the conference basketball media days on Oct. 18 and 19.

The line ups from each of the 14 SEC schools, announced on Wednesday, feature a pair of athletes from each school’s men’s and women’s team, respectively. The event will be held in Birmingham, Alabama.

Some of the names showing up are obvious, like the reigning national players of the year from the men’s and women’s side — Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe and South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston. The Gamecocks and head coach Dawn Staley are also the reigning national champions.

South Carolina features another big name: GG Jackson. The true freshman power forward was a coveted home-state recruit, the No. 7 players nationally in the class of 2022 according to the There are 3 Consensus player rankingsand will be on hand in Birmingham for the Gamecocks.

Full list of SEC Tipoff’23 participants

Alabama

Brittany Davis, G, Gr.

Jada Rice, C, Gr.

Charles Bediako, C, So.

Noah Gurley, F, Gr.

Arkansas

Erynn Barnum, F, R-Sr.

Makayla Daniels, G, Sr.

Davonte Davis, G, Jr.

Kamani Johnson, F, Sr.

Auburn

Aicha Coulibaly, G, Jr.

Honesty Scott-Grayson, G, R-Sr.

Wendell Green Jr., G, Jr.

KD Johnson, G, Jr.

Florida

Faith Dutt, F, Sr.

Nina Rickards, G, Sr.

Colin Castleton, F, 5th

Kyle Lofton, G, Gr.

Georgia

Malury Bates, F, 5th

Diamond Battles, G, 5th

Braelen Bridges, C, 5th-Sr.

Kario Oquendo, G, Jr.

Kentucky

Blair Green, G, Gr.

Jada Walker, G, So.

Oscar Tshiebwe, F, Sr.

Sahvir Wheeler, G, Sr.

LSU

Alexis Morris, G, 5th-Sr.

LaDazhia Williams, F, Gr.

Adam Miller, G, So.

KJ Williams, F, 5th-Sr.

Be Miss

Madison Scott, F, Jr.

Myah Taylor, G, Gr.

Matthew Murrell, G, Jr.

Daeshun Ruffin, G, So.

Mississippi State

Anastasia Hayes, G, Gr.

Ahlana Smith, G, Gr.

DJ Jeffries, F, Sr.

Tolu Smith, F, Sr.

Missouri

Hayley Frank, F, Sr.

Hayley Troup, G, Gr.

Kobe Brown, G/F, Sr.

Nick Honor, G, Gr.

South Carolina

Aliyah Boston, F, Sr.

Zia Cooke, G, Sr.

Hayden Brown, F, GS

Gregory “GG” Jackson II, F, Fr.

Tennessee

Jordan Horston, G, Sr.

Tamari Key, C, Sr.

Josiah-Jordan James, G, Sr.

Santiago Vescovi, G, Sr.

Texas A&M

Aaliyah Patty, F, Gr.

Sydnee Roby, C, Sr.

Henry Coleman III, F, Jr.

Tyrece Radford, G, Sr.