SEC announces 22-23 television schedule

If you are anything like us here at Razorbackers, you are probably chomping at the bit to see Arkansas basketball take the floor this year. We all want to see how Head Coach Eric Musselman uses this highly-ranked recruiting class to build on back-to-back Elite Eight appearances.

Here’s the thing, though: The SEC clearly knows you want to watch this team on TV, and they’re going to give you exactly what you want.

Arkansas basketball will be on TV a ton during SEC play this year.

17 of Arkansas basketball’s 18 games in SEC play will be broadcast on either the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN 2, or ESPN U) or SEC Network. The Lone outstanding game is March 4th’s SEC regular-season finale against Kentucky in Bud Walton Arena. CBS will carry that game as part of an SEC basketball doubleheader.

When you break it down further, though, it is clear that the SEC views Musselman’s program as “Ready for Prime Time” basketball. The Hogs will appear on ESPN, ESPN 2, or ESPN U 12 times during this coming season while only appearing on SEC Network five times.

Whatever the broadcast home for Arkansas basketball is on a given day, there are multiple ways to access the feed. Per the SEC’s release, the games on ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U, and SEC Network “are also available through the ESPN App, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices” or an internet browser. The CBS game against Kentucky is also available on Paramount+.

Arkansas basketball will also be on TV in some featured non-conference games. The Hogs will play three games in the Maui Invitational Tournament broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN 2, or ESPN U beginning Monday, November 21st. They play Louisville first and either Creighton or Texas Tech second. The third game is TBA

Additionally, the Hogs will play on ESPN 2 against Oklahoma on December 10th in the “Crimson and Cardinal Classic” and be on one of the ESPN channels during their SEC-Big 12 Challenge Game against Baylor.

Arkansas basketball has not yet released its full non-conference schedule.