SEC announces 2023 Auburn football schedule

AUBURN, Ala. – Mark your calendars. The 2023 Auburn football schedule is out.

The schedule was released by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday night along with every other team in the league. For Auburn, it features notable home games against Georgia and Alabama along with a trip to California in week two.

Auburn will open the season at home against UMass on Sept. 2. It will mark the fourth straight season the Tigers have opened at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and they are 3-0 the last three years, including a 42-16 win over Mercer this year. The next week is the trip to Cal in what will be the first meeting between the two schools in series history.

After a home game against Samford on Sept. 16, Auburn will kick off SEC play against two of the league’s better teams. First up is a road Tilt at Texas A&M on Sept. 23, and then the Tigers are back home Sept. 30 to renew their rivalry with Georgia.

Auburn has an open date on Oct. 7, and then it’s another tough road trip to LSU on Oct. 14. The rest of the conference schedule includes back-to-back home games against Ole Miss and Mississippi State in October followed by two straight road games at Vanderbilt and at Arkansas the first two Saturdays in November.

To close out the regular season, the Tigers will host New Mexico State on Nov. 18 and then Alabama comes to town for the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25.



2023 AUBURN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 – UMASS

Sept. 9 – at California

Sept. 16 – SAMFORD

Sept. 23 – at Texas A&M

Sept. 30 – GEORGIA

October 14 – at LSU

October 21 – BE MISS

October 28 – MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 4 – at Vanderbilt

Nov. 11 – at Arkansas

Nov. 18 – NEW MEXICO STATE

Nov. 25 – ALABAMA