SEC announces 2022-23 men’s basketball preseason teams
14 hours ago
SEC Staff
Birmingham, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 18th annual men’s basketball coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams Tuesday, tipping off the 2022-23 season.
Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee each have multiple selections. In all, 36 different players received votes for the coaches’ teams.
The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.
The 2022-23 campaign begins November 7, with conference play set to begin December 28. The 2023 SEC Tournament will be March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
A list of the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:
First Team All-SEC
Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama
Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
Colin Castleton, Florida
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Tolu Smith, Mississippi State
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Wendell Green Jr., Auburn
KD Johnson, Auburn
Kario Oquendo, Georgia
KJ Williams, LSU
Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss
Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee
Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M