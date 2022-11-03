SEC announces 2022-23 men’s basketball preseason teams

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

Birmingham, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 18th annual men’s basketball coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams Tuesday, tipping off the 2022-23 season.

Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee each have multiple selections. In all, 36 different players received votes for the coaches’ teams.

The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

The 2022-23 campaign begins November 7, with conference play set to begin December 28. The 2023 SEC Tournament will be March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

A list of the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:

First Team All-SEC

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Colin Castleton, Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Wendell Green Jr., Auburn

KD Johnson, Auburn

Kario Oquendo, Georgia

KJ Williams, LSU

Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss

Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M