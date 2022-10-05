SEC Action Continues: Gator Soccer versus Arkansas and at Missouri

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – It’s a pair of Southeastern Conference matches for Gator soccer this week. Action opens Thursday with a home match versus No. 9 Arkansas and then UF heads west to face Missouri for a Sunday match airing on the SEC Network.

Thursday, Oct. 6 versus No. 9 Arkansas

Time/Site: 6 pm ET at Donald R. Disney Stadium

Stream: SEC Network + with action called by Kyle Crooks and Matthew Stubbington

Radio: ESPN 98.1 FM / 850 AM with action called by Nevada Cullen

Live Stats

Tickets: Free

Promotions: Sock-tober: First 200 fans receive free Gator soccer socks; More gear: First 200 fans receive free Get Up and Cheer t-shirts

Sunday, Oct. 9 at Missouri

Time/Site: 2 pm ET at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium

TV: SEC Network with action called by Jonathan Yardley and Ian Carry

Live Stats

Tickets: Free

Records:

Florida: 2-9, 0-4 SEC

Arkansas: 8-2-1, 3-1 SEC

Missouri: 4-5-2, 1-2-1 SEC

Thursday versus No. 9 Arkansas

It is just a month shy of three years since Florida and Arkansas last met in 2019 SEC Tournament semifinal action. Florida has met all other league opponents at least once in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Arkansas is the fourth ranked opponent of Florida’s last six matches (then No. 10 Florida State 5-0 loss, 1-0 losses at then No. 13 Mississippi and No. 22 South Carolina).

The Razorbacks faced two ranked opponents in 2022 road action – tying then No. 13 BYU 3-3 and defeating then No. 8 South Carolina 1-0.

The Razorbacks are the No. 2 pick in the 2022 SEC preseason coaches poll. Senior Anna Podojil, the 2020 SEC Forward of the Year and on the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy Watch list, leads Arkansas with five goals. Junior Ava Tankersley is the team’s points leader (15 pts – 3g, 9a). Grace Barbara owns six Solo shutouts and owns a 2022 goals-against-average of 0.67.

Series Record: Florida leads 22-3. Last meeting, Arkansas won 3-1 in Orange Beach, Ala., in 2019 SEC Tournament semifinal action

Sunday at Missouri

Missouri registered every possible result versus its three 2022 ranked opponents. The Tigers faced the ranked teams all in home action, losing 3-1 to then No. 1 North Carolina, defeating then No. 23 Auburn 1-0 to open league play and tying No. 21 Mississippi State 0-0 last Friday.

The Tigers are the No. 13 pick in the 2022 SEC preseason coaches poll. Sophomore Kylie Dobbs is MU’s points (6) and goals (3) leader. Bella Hollenbach, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week, posted three Solo shutouts and owns a 2022 goals-against-average of 1.18.

Series Record: Florida leads 8-5-2. Last meeting, Missouri won 3-2 OT in Gainesville on Oct. 10, 2021.

Gators Last Match:

Florida was edged 1-0 at then No. 22 South Carolina last Thursday in a match moved up a day to avoid the impact of Hurricane Ian.

After a scoreless opening half, USC’s Catherine Barry scored the game-winner in the 61st minute with a right-footed shot to the far post.

It was Florida’s sixth loss of 2022 by a single goal. Florida turned in eight shots and the Gamecocks recorded 12.