SEC Action Continues: Gator Soccer at Mississippi and vs. Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gator soccer (2-6, 0-1 SEC) continues Southeastern Conference action this week. They open the week Thursday at No. 13 Mississippi and return home to face Georgia on Sunday.

Thursday, Sept. 22 at No. 13 Mississippi (7-0-2, 1-0 SEC)

Time/Site: 7 pm ET at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium

Stream: SEC Network + with Graham Doty and Ian Banner calling the action

Live Stats

Tickets: Free

Sunday, Sept. 25 vs. Georgia (7-2, 1-0 SEC)

Time/Site: Noon ET at Donald R. Disney Stadium

TV: ESPNU with action called by Jill Loyden and Mike Watts

Radio: ESPN 98.1 FM / 850 AM with action called by Kyle Crooks and Matthew Stubbington

Live Stats

Tickets: Free

First 100 fans get free Gators Soccer t-shirts!

Thursday at No. 13 Mississippi

Mississippi is among the 16 NCAA Division I unbeaten programs this season. That list includes the other SEC’s other Magnolia State member – Mississippi State (7-0-2). That stretch includes a 3-0 win versus then No. 22 Memphis and a 2-1 win UCF – the only common opponent with UF so far this season. The Rebels have allowed three goals in 2022, all in 2-1 wins at UCF and Kentucky and versus Western Kentucky.

The Rebels were the No. 9 pick in the 2022 SEC preseason coaches poll. Ashley Orkus was the goalkeeper on the 2021 United Soccer Coaches All-America first-team. She appears on the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy Watch list. Senior Marykate McGuire leads the Rebels with 14 points off five goals and four assists.

Series Record: Florida leads 21-4-1. Last meeting, UT won 1-0 in Gainesville on Oct. 3, 2021

Sunday versus Georgia

Georgia opened Southeastern Conference play with a 3-2 win at Texas A&M for the program’s first win ever in Bryan-College Station, Texas. The Bulldogs only losses came in consecutive matches versus Defending NCAA Champion Florida State (3-1) and at Wake Forest (1-0).

Georgia tied for No. 6 in the 2022 SEC preseason coaches poll. Georgia senior Mallie McKenzie (3 goals, 3 assists), Graduate Dani Murguia (4g, 1a) and junior Dasia Torbert (2g, 5a) share UGA’s points lead at nine each.

Like Florida, the Bulldogs are led by a new coach this season. Keidane McAlpine joined the Georgia program this spring after leading the Southern California program for the past eight seasons. That stretch includes leading the Trojans to the 2016 NCAA title.

Series Record: Florida leads 30-4-3. Last meeting, UGA won 4-3 in Athens, Ga., on Oct. 21, 2021

Gators Last Match:

Florida was nipped 2-1 by Tennessee to open SEC play on Sept. 16 at Disney Stadium.

Tennessee opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a 16-yard shot by Mackenzie George. Florida was whistled for a foul deep in the box, giving UT a penalty kick. Claudia Dipasupil successfully converted the kick in the 31st minute.

The first Collegiate goal for sophomore Maddy Pirrello cut the Lady Vols lead to one in the 70th minute. A Gator corner kick found Oakley Rasmussen in the box. She headed the ball towards Pirrello, located in the center of the six-yard box. Her shot scored from four yards.

With the goal, Pirrello became the third on the 2022 roster to score their first Gator goal in their first UF start. Also in the first goal-first start club are Madison Young (Oct. 24, 2021 vs LSU) and Tessa Barton (Aug. 28 at Texas).

Florida outshot the Lady Vols 14-12. UT’s Lindsey Romig, who claimed the SEC Defensive Player of the Week Honor on Monday, turned in a season-high six saves versus the Gators.