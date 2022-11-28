SEC, ACC and ESPN Announce Future Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges

The Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN today announced the formation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for men’s and women’s basketball, which will begin as part of the 2023-24 season.

ACC and SEC teams will square off as part of the annual Challenge – one in men’s basketball and one in Women’s basketball. Each one of the 28 games (30 starting in 2025-26) will be carried on an ESPN platform and each conference will host an equal number of home games. Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited Women’s and men’s basketball student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete with their colleagues from the ACC as we initiate a new Basketball Challenge experience,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “I appreciate the Collaboration of Jim Phillips and the ACC members, along with our broadcast partner ESPN, to make possible the SEC/ACC Basketball Challenge which will provide our fans with exciting basketball early in the 2023-24 season. I also thank the Big 12 for the many great challenge games we experienced together in past years.”

For SEC men’s basketball, the Onset of the challenge with the ACC brings to an end a challenge with the Big 12 that began in the 2013-14 season. The 10th SEC-Big 12 Challenge will take place January 28, 2023. SEC Women’s basketball conducted a challenge with the Big 12 from 2014 to 2021.

Florida’s women posted a 3-1 record in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, while the men have gone 6-3 with a trip to Kansas State later this season for the final installment.

Men’s Basketball in SEC/Big 12 Challenge (6-3)

December 10, 2013 Kansas W 67-61 December 5, 2014 at Kansas L 65-71 Jan. 30, 2016 West Virginia W 88-71 Jan. 28, 2017 at Oklahoma W 84-52 Jan. 27, 2018 Baylor W 81-60 Jan. 26, 2019 at TCU L 50-55 Jan. 25, 2020 Baylor L 61-72 Jan. 30, 2021 at West Virginia W 85-80 Jan. 29, 2022 Oklahoma State W 81-72

Women’s Basketball in SEC/Big 12 Challenge (3-1)