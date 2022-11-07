Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting odds for NFL Week 10

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule.

What do the odds say about the game?

The Buccaneers are a 2-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Buccaneers are -130 on the Moneyline in the game.

The Seahawks are +105.

The over/under for the game is set at 44.5 points.

The Seahawks are coming off a 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Buccaneers beat the Los Angeles Rams, 16-13.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 10 game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 am MST Sunday in Germany and can be seen on NFL Network.

