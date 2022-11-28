Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams betting odds for NFL Week 13

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule.

What do the odds say about the game?

The Seahawks are a 5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Seahawks are -230 on the Moneyline in the game.

The Rams are +195.

The over/under for the game is set at 40.5 points.

NFL Week 13 odds:Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for this week’s games

The Seahawks are coming off a 40-34 overtime loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Rams lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 26-10.

NFL power rankings Week 13:San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders surge

These teams will play again in Week 18.

The NFL Week 13 game is scheduled to kick off at 2:05 pm MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

How to watch:NFL Week 13 schedule, television information

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

NFL playoff picture Week 13:NFC East a beast with four teams in postseason position

Kenny Dillingham too young for Arizona State job? So what Position grades for the Arizona Cardinals in loss to Chargers NFL power rankings Week 13: 49ers, Commanders surge Why Kenny Dillingham has a chance to turn ASU football around Arizona HS football quarterfinals rewind: Big plays, wild finishes

Reach Jeremy Cluff at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.