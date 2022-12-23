Seattle Seahawks Tariq Woolen’s ‘Pro Bowl Goal’? CB Reveals View of ‘Reward’

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was named a 2022 Pro Bowler on Thursday, per a release of the All-Star rosters. It came as little surprise too, given he’s been racking in votes amid a stellar season.

But was making the Pro Bowl ever a goal on his Christmas list?

“Well, not really,” Woolen said. “I just was gaining votes. But at the same time, whenever you do the right things … you get rewarded. This is one of the Rewards and one of the Blessings that I get to reap”

