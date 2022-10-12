Seattle Seahawks Rising: NFL Power Rankings

After five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the contenders are beginning to pull away from the pretenders. The Seattle Seahawks have largely exceeded expectations, especially offensively, to fight to a 2-3 record, tied with the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West division.

Despite a 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Seattle actually rose in power rankings this week. Where do the Seahawks stack up in Sports Illustrated’s latest NFL Power Rankings? Seattle sits at No. 20, five spots up from last week.

Says SI:

Who has two thumbs and regrets not putting Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron on his future head coaches’ list based on an incorrect assumption about his Russell Wilson–based offense and not the fact that he’s putting up comical levels of efficiency with Geno Smith? This guy. The Seahawks remain one of the most fun and weird teams in the NFL, and are now more enjoyable to root for.

The Seahawks have now faced the adversity of losing starting running back Rashaad Penny for the season. Penny suffered a fractured tibia that will require season-ending surgery and a lengthy recovery. The Seahawks are short-handed in the backfield, turning to Rookie Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas. The Seahawks also claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers on Monday.

Seattle Returns home as 2.5-point underdogs vs. the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West Divisional Showdown on Sunday from Lumen Field. The Seahawks’ defense continues to struggle and will be faced with a tough test vs. quarterback Kyler Murray. Seattle’s unit has allowed the most yards per game this season (430).

