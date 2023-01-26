Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll Snubbed for NFL Coach of the Year; Why?

Congratulations to the five Finalists named for this year’s NFL Honors in the category of Coach of the Year.

But raspberries to the league for forgetting the name “Pete Carroll.”

Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, the Giants’ Brian Daboll, the Bills’ Sean McDermott and the Jaguars’ Doug Pederson.

No particular problems there.

But…

We’re not sure what the league would have liked Pete Carroll to accomplish more than he did in 2022 in order to earn some Acclaim here.

