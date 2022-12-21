Seattle Seahawks Ken Walker III OUT of Practice – But Injured RB Favorite for Offensive Rookie of Year?

Seattle Seahawks Rookie running back Ken Walker III arrived with big expectations after being selected No. 41 overall in April’s draft, and he’s delivered – but has he been the NFL’s best Offensive rookie?

After beginning the season as Seattle’s No. 2 runner amid injury struggles, Walker has hit a different gear since his workload increased when starter Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, starting each of the eight games he’s played, missing one due to an ankle injury of his own .

For the moment, that “jammed” ankle issue is lingering a bit; Walker III did not practice on Tuesday ahead of the weekend meeting with the Chiefs.

Walker stormed out of the gates, rushing for 512 yards and seven touchdowns on 96 carries from the moment after Penny runner exited. In essence, Walker has been the Seahawks’ engine – when he was hot, they won … but he’s cooled off lately, and Seattle’s since dropped four of its last five.

The former Michigan State Spartan played in four of those five contests, totaling just 39 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns while dealing with the lingering effects of his ankle injury.

Nevertheless, Walker’s had an impressive rookie campaign, sitting with 696 yards and nine touchdowns on 150 attempts, averaging 4.6 yards per rush. They Rank No. 23 league-wide in rushing yards despite playing in fewer games than most others on the list and starting the season as a backup.

But has he been good enough to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

In DraftKings’ latest Rookie of the Year odds, Walker Ranks third (+500), behind only a pair of receivers – the New York Jets’ Garrett Wilson (-150) and Green Bay Packers’ Christian Watson (+400).

Wilson has starred despite inconsistency at the quarterback position, recording 67 catches for 966 yards and four touchdowns. Watson hit his stride late, breaking out with a three-touchdown performance in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. He’s hauled in 29 passes for 447 yards and seven touchdowns, with much of the damage coming in the last five games.

While Wilson is the heavy favorite, Walker still has a chance – especially if he can get back to his midseason form and be the driving force behind Seattle’s late playoff push.

Walker and the Seahawks return to action Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs, with kickoff set for 10 am Pacific at Arrowhead Stadium.

