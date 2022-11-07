SeatGeek and United Soccer League Announce New Partnership

NEW YORK & TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform that is transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, today announced a new, long-term partnership that makes SeatGeek a Preferred Ticketing Partner of the United Soccer League (USL).

Under this new agreement, five USL Clubs have committed to use SeatGeek’s fan-friendly platform starting with the 2023 season: FC Tulsa, Detroit City FC, Lexington SC, Monterey Bay FC and Richmond Kickers.

Five other USL Clubs have pre-existing partnerships with SeatGeek: Charleston Battery, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Hartford Athletic, Louisville City FC and New Mexico United. Positive reviews of SeatGeek’s technology from fans in those markets sparked conversations about a League deal.

Today’s announcement brings SeatGeek’s USL partnership roster to 10 teams.

As a full-stack event platform, SeatGeek builds Ticketing technology for its clients from the inside out, helping teams reach more fans while giving supporters an upgraded experience when they get to the match. The platform recently launched SeatGeek Unify – a completely new client-facing box office interface that allows teams, theaters and arenas to easily create, sell and manage access to their live entertainment ecosystem.

“The USL is focused on bringing the right partners and fan experiences into our soccer ecosystem, we are proud to add SeatGeek to that rapidly growing list,” said Court Jeske, Chief Commercial Officer at the USL. “The USL Clubs who have been working with SeatGeek wholeheartedly endorse its products and services. It made sense to cement a long-term relationship so that more teams can experience SeatGeek’s advantages.”

SeatGeek goes above and beyond the typical game day experience for USL club partners using its platform. It was the first Ticketing platform to launch Deal Score to help fans find the best deal for an event from thousands of ticket listings. SeatGeek also made Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list this year for its in-app technology, Rally, which turns a ticket into a personal concierge, helping fans find match day driving directions, book a rideshare, purchase Merchandise and more.

“When it comes to current generations, everything they do and experience has some tech element to it. For sports to remain appealing to fans, we have no choice but to keep integrating new technology,” said Jeff Ianello, EVP of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek. “The fact that more and more USL Clubs are reaching out to sign with us is a Testament to both the platform we’ve built and the league’s willingness to push the boundaries of what Ticketing can do for its clubs.”

SeatGeek continues to make a name for itself in the global soccer community. It has a partnership with Major League Soccer and seven of its clubs, and it powers Ticketing for half of the English Premier League’s clubs, including Liverpool FC, Manchester City FC, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Newcastle United.

ABOUT USL

Impacting more than 200 communities, the United Soccer League (USL) is the largest professional soccer organization in North America. The USL is the first and only soccer organization in the United States to build a youth-to-professional pathway for both women and men within one ecosystem. That structure includes three professional leagues: USL Championship (men), USL Super League (women), and USL League One (men); two national pre-professional leagues: USL League Two (men) and USL W League (women): and two national youth leagues: USL Academy and Super Y League.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary Ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global Ticketing leader. SeatGeek Delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform’s open-ecosystem enterprise Ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool FC, as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC’s Broadway and London’s West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.