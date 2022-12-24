Season’s first win streak gives Colorado men’s basketball confidence through holiday lull – Boulder Daily Camera

The Colorado men’s basketball team went into its recently completed four-game homestand as a maddeningly inconsistent team.

The Buffaloes emerged from the first extended run of home games this season on a roll they hope to carry into the resumption of Pac-12 Conference play next week.

CU won all four games after Entering the homestand on the heels of ugly losses in the first two Pac-12 contests, first wasting a 15-point lead at home against Arizona State, then going cold with 18 turnovers in a road loss against a Washington club that has a home loss against Cal Baptist on its ledger.

Granted, the competition during the four consecutive wins at home wasn’t up to the level the Buffs faced through the bulk of November and early December. Yet Colorado being able to string together four consecutive 40-minute performances could be a sign of a team heading in the right direction as the Buffs take a short holiday break.

“Our players work hard. They deserve a break right now,” CU head Coach Tad Boyle said. “College basketball is hard. They get three and a half days with their families. They make a lot of sacrifices, and so do we. It’s time to hopefully enjoy a couple days, enjoy the holidays and come back refreshed.”

An offense that, like the team in general, had suffered Highs and Lows to dramatic degrees found a rhythm during the 4-0 run at home, which culminated in Boyle’s program-record-breaking 262nd win at CU on Wednesday against Southern Utah.

CU (8-5) averaged 87.8 points during the homestand while committing just 36 turnovers overall. The Buffs entered the homestand averaging 15.2 turnovers per game but lowered that average to 13.3 after posting four of the five lowest turnover totals of the season. A team that had been generous with ball security in the season’s opening weeks culminated that run with a season-low seven turnovers against Southern Utah, and three of those occurred on Offensive fouls as opposed to careless ball-handling.

The Buffs still operate in extremes from the 3-point line — they went 18-for-41 (.439) during the homestand against Colorado State and Northern Colorado, but were only 8-for-36 (.222) during the wins against North Alabama and Southern Utah. And CU still is dealing with unexpected struggles at the free throw line, with a 21-for-32 mark against Southern Utah leaving the Buffs with a Pac-12-low percentage of .648.

Still, for a team shooting an above-par .458 overall (fifth in the Pac-12), simply taking care of the ball should lead to ample scoring opportunities.

“It’s a good feeling winning (four) in a row. That should boost our confidence going into conference play,” CU junior wing Nique Clifford said. “We get to go enjoy some time away from our families, but we’ve got to stay locked in while we’re at home. Guys got to stay in the gym, get shots up, keep our conditioning level up. Because we’ve made some strides while we’ve been (at home) and we don’t want to lose that when we go home. If we stick to that and know our end goal, we’ll be just fine.”

Individually, any hopes for CU to make a run at an NCAA Tournament berth has always been likely to require point guard KJ Simpson and forward Tristan da Silva playing at all-Pac-12 caliber levels. Both players put together their most consistent stretches of the year during the homestand.

Simpson entered the homestand with an assist-to-turnover rate of just 1.19, but he posted 17 assists against only five turnovers during the four wins in Boulder. Da Silva capped the homestand with his first career double-double, and he is the first CU player to record three consecutive 20-point games since Derrick White did it in the final three games of his Buffs career at the end of the 2016-17 season.

“Tristan is playing at a high level. There’s no doubt about it,” Boyle said. “When he rebounds the ball well for us, we’re really good. Tristan is coming. You can just feel it, you can see it, you can feel it. And we need it, because he’s important as we head into Pac-12 play.”