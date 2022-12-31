Season to hinge on defense for guard-centric RedHawks

A well-rounded, guard-heavy South Albany boys basketball team will tackle what Coach Tim Matuszak sees as a wide-open Mid-Willamette Conference.

The RedHawks (3-3) have rebounded from a rough start against a Talented nonleague schedule to win two straight heading into Monday’s conference home game against Central.

South’s current starters — Seniors Gavin Bennett and Kaden Younger, Juniors DeShawn Gilliam and Rafi Alvarado and sophomore Colin Cordle — all have the ability to lead the team in scoring on any night, making for a difficult group to defend.

But Matuszak, in his fourth year leading the program, said success will be determined on the defensive end.

“We’ve got plenty of guys that can score. It’s not about putting it in the bucket for us,” the Coach said. “It’s about showing up and making sure we do our job on defense and the rest will take of itself.”

People are also reading…















Thursday, the RedHawks held Canby to nine points over the final eight-plus minutes in a 55-45 home win.

That followed a 67-54 win at current 4A No. 6 North Marion, a game that served as an early season turning point after a 1-3 start that included losses to 5A No. 5 Redmond, 4A No. 1 Philomath and then to Crescent Valley (65-64) in the Mid-Willamette opener.

“We lack in size but we come up in speed,” Gilliam said. “That’s what leads to a lot of transition points. Whenever one guy’s not having a night, there’s another guy that can pick him up.”

Gilliam, a second-team all-conference player as a sophomore last season, said that balance takes the pressure off each individual.















“Whenever someone has the ball they can score at any time. All you have to do is focus on the defensive end and rebound,” he said.

The RedHawks have been helped by the emergence of Alvarado and Cordle, who spent time on junior varsity and were varsity reserves last year but are now varsity starters.

Alvarado, a forward and one-sport athlete who led the South in scoring against Canby with 16, had a laser focus in the offseason.

“Weight room, cardio and trying to get myself in better shape,” he said. “Just trying to become the best athlete. I saw this winter as a big opportunity and it’s paid off.

Alvarado says his quickness and floor movement have improved.

Matuszak said Alvarado’s workouts have helped him find the confidence he was missing.

“He was really working on his body in the offseason, getting bigger and stronger,” the Coach said. “He’s gotten a lot faster and in better shape, too. I think that work he’s put in has translated to him playing free and playing confidently.”

Cordle, a point guard, was moved up to varsity Midway through last season once he showed the coaching staff that he could play defense at the varsity level. His immediate impact was helping the RedHawks deal with ball pressure.

Cordle has continued to provide that assistance this season, in addition to being able to score and hound opposing ball handlers.

“From where we were at last year to where we are now, a lot of that is due to him and his ability to free up DeShawn on the wing and in the full court in our press break,” Matuszak said.

Added Gilliam about Cordle: “He just brings a lot of basketball IQ. They can shoot from outside, they can take it to the rim. He’s quick with the ball, he has strength on the ball. He’s also a good passer, so you never know what he’s going to do with the ball.”

South doesn’t get an easy one jumping back into conference play.

Central (4-3), is ranked tied for 10th in the most-recent 5A coaches poll. Chase Nelson, a 6-foot-5 senior, was first-team all-MWC last season

Woodburn, which went 16-10 overall and 6-6 in the 4A Oregon West Conference last year, is the only other ranked Mid-Willamette team, sitting eighth.

With 10 teams this season instead of nine, the MWC moved to 18 boys and girls basketball conference basketball games from 16 to continue a complete round-robin format, leaving fewer nonconference games and less time to prepare for Mid-Willamette contests.

Matuszak stacked his non-conference schedule to prepare.

“We set that up because we know what we’re going to face in our league, and a lot of work left before we get to Central on Monday,” he said. “It’s going to be a grind over the next two months, but it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a rock fight between every team on any given night. I can’t tell you I’d bet on any team outside of us. But it’s going to be a tough battle.”