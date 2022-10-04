Season Tickets For 2022-23 Basketball Now On Sale

Men’s Basketball Schedule | Women’s Basketball Schedule

The 2022-23 Eastern Illinois basketball season is just over a month away and season ticket renewals and sales are now underway for an exciting year of Panther basketball.

Season tickets can be renewed by calling the EIU ticket office at 217-581-2106 or in-person at the EIU ticket office on Monday-Thursday (9 am to 12 pm).

The EIU season opens on Thursday, November 3 with the EIU women hosting Millikin in an exhibition game at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena. The regular season opens for the EIU women on Monday, Nov. 7 against Missouri St. Louis.

The men’s home opener will be on Thursday, Nov. 10 with the Panthers hosting Illinois State. The Ohio Valley Conference season begins at home for both teams with EIU hosting OVC newcomer Lindenwood on Dec. 29.

In addition to season tickets, EIU will have two special season promotional coupons with the Family Pack and the Pick Six promotions.

The Panther Patio will return once again this year opening with the Women’s regular season opener on Nov. 7. For more information on joining the EIU Panther Club call 217-581-6014.

Single game tickets will be on sale on Monday, October 24.

SEASON TICKET PRICES



Floor Chairback $180 Balcony GA $125 Balcony GA (Faculty/Staff) $110 Balcony GA (Youth) $60 Panther Pack (Grade 4 and under) $25 Family Pack $60 Pick Six $60

* Family Pack provides a coupon good for two adults and two children for the EIU home Saturday games during the 2022-23 season (Dates included are Dec. 3, Dec. 10, Dec. 31, Jan. 14, Jan. 28, Feb .4 and Feb. 25)

* Pick Six provides a coupon good for two adults to any six men’s or women’s games during the season (you pick the dates and just show up, we mark off your coupon)