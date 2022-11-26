SEASON RECAP: Volleyball Back to Regionals As Program Continues to Grow

Wheeling, W.Va. – The Wheeling University Volleyball team went through an era of change during the 2022 season. Gone were some staples of the program including five-time libero of the year Audrey Francis , and the team featured a nice mix of veteran presence and strong newcomers. That mix continued to grow the program as they got back to the NCAA DII Atlantic Regional Championships and finished 27-8 overall and 15-1 in conference play.

As they do every year, the Cardinals started with a rough non-conference schedule with four of their first seven games coming against nationally ranked opponents. They went 2-5 over those first seven matches, but we’re able to take some sets from some big opponents. That returned home for the Wheeling Invitational September 9th and 10th and, after losing their first match against Clarion, the Cardinals came back with three straight wins to improve to 5-6 overall. They evened their record to 6-6 with a non-conference match against Tiffin before jumping head first into Mountain East Conference (MEC) play. They would win their first seven matches before dropping their lone conference match of the season to Charleston 3-1. They finished the conference schedule with eight more wins and earned the #1 seed in the MEC North Division and headed to Charleston for the EC Championship tournament.

They would take on Glenville State in their first round match and picked up a 3-0 win to start the postseason. It was a special “Battle for Wheeling” in the MEC semifinals as the Cardinals took on West Liberty. After falling in the first set, Wheeling came back with three straight set wins to take a 3-1 win and advance to the MEC Championship match. There, they would meet up with Charleston, the team that beat them in the regular season, for the 2022 MEC Championship. Again, the Cardinals dropped the first set and battled back again to claim the program’s 10th MEC Championship. They earned an automatic bid to the NCAA DII Atlantic Regional Championship, where they were picked as the #3 seed. They handled #6 IUP in their first round match, winning 3-0, but would not advance past the semifinals after falling to Clarion 3-1 to end their season.

Despite not making it to the MEC Championship game, the Cardinals still brought home several postseason awards. It began with the 2022 All-MEC Honors, where four players earned first or second team honors. Allonda Watkins Mady Winters, and Karly Niesen each earned First Team honors while Tylah Yeomans was named to the second team. Then, the MEC Championship All-Tournament teams were released and three of those Cardinals were honored with Niesen, Watkins, and Yeomans all earning spots. When it came time for All-Region, the Cardinals once again got honored. The Division 2 Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) honored Watkins, Winters, and Yeomans as First Team All-Region and Niesan as Second Team All-Region. The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) honored Niesan, Yeomans, and Watkins as All-Region and Winters as an Honorable Mention. All-American teams are announced later this week as the Cardinals look to continue their award honorees.

The Wheeling University Volleyball team now heads into the off-season as they look to continue to grow. With many of their newcomers getting experience this season, that looks to keep the team’s winning tradition alive for years to come.