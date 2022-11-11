SEASON RECAP: Playoff Run Sets Men’s Soccer Up for Future Success

Wheeling, W.Va. – At the start of the 2022 season, the Wheeling University Men’s Soccer team was overlooked, being picked #9 in the annual Mountain East Conference (MEC) Preseason Poll. By season’s end, they proved that they could be a Powerhouse in this conference, making it all the way to the MEC Semifinal round. With many of the stars from this year’s team being in just their freshman and sophomore seasons, the team is set up for many more years of success as they move into the future.

After former head Coach Jim Regan retired following a 39-year run as the team’s head coach, his son Brandon Regan took over in May as the new leader of the program. There were very few expectations for the Cardinals at the beginning of the year, but the team set the goal of being one of the top four teams in the MEC. The Cardinals opened their season with a non-conference battle with Cedarville where they fell 2-0. After dropping their conference opener to Notre Dame College, they came back strong going 2-0-1 over their next three games to improve to 2-1-1 in MEC play. They finished the month of September with a tough schedule going against Davis & Elkins and eventual MEC Champion Charleston and sat at 3-4-1 in conference play.

As October began, a 4-1 win over Concord kickstarted the month and wins over Frostburg State and West Virginia Wesleyan that moved them back over .500 in conference play at 6-5-1. After back-to-back losses, the Cardinals clinched their first playoff berth since the 2018 season when West Liberty tied with West Virginia Wesleyan on October 23rd. The Cardinals would then take it a step further, clinching their first home playoff game since 2013 on senior night when they defeated Alderson Broaddus 6-1. Once playoff time came around, Wheeling would host West Virginia Wesleyan in the first round. It was a competitive game throughout the night, and Wheeling held on for a 1-0 win and advanced to the MEC Semifinal round against Charleston. It was once again a competitive game, but Wheeling’s run would end as they fell 3-0 ending their season.

The Cardinals had some big seasons from some big contributors throughout the year who look to be pillars of the program for years to come. Leading the way was junior Richard Afolayanka , who finished with a career-high nine goals to lead the Cardinals. He scored his first career playoff goal in the 1-0 win against West Virginia Wesleyan and earned his first All-MEC Second Team honor. Right behind him was freshman Diego Buenano, who earned the MEC’s ​​Freshman of the Year award and an All-MEC First Team honor. Buenano was second on the team with eight goals during the year and broke out during his first college season.

Looking at the Cardinal’s starting 11, 10 of those 11 players are all set to return in 2023, including all but one of their top four forwards. The Cardinals were the fourth highest scoring offense in the conference last season, and with a whole offseason to grow together, that group will only get stronger. The Cardinals showed this season that they can accomplish any task they put their mind to and can defy the odds when they need to. The future looks bright for the program as they prepare for another MEC Tournament run in 2023.

The Cardinals now head into the offseason as they look to continue to build on this year’s success as they look to come back Stronger in 2023.