SEASON PREVIEW: Returning Stars Mix With Newcomers to Lead Women’s Basketball in 2022

Wheeling, W.Va. – The 2021-22 season saw the Wheeling University Women’s Basketball exceed expectations and make it to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Quarterfinal game. They were picked #9 in the MEC Preseason poll and went on to face the eventual National Champions before ending their season. As they enter 2022-23, the Cardinals are once again picked #9 in the MEC Preseason poll and once again are looking to defy expectations and get back to the MEC Tournament.

During that 2021-22 season, the Cardinals experienced many highs and lows with a team that featured a majority of freshmen and sophomores. The team went 8-20 overall and 7-15 in MEC play to claim the #9 seed in the tournament. Wheeling clinched their playoff spot on February 19th and would have to go up against #7 Seeded Alderson Broaddus, a team they had fallen to twice during the regular season. The Cardinals had a strong start, scoring 19 first quarter points and headed into Halftime up 33-26. The Cardinals defense did their part in the second half, holding the Battlers to 26 points again, and the Cardinals were able to hold on for the 68-62 win. They earned a Matchup with #1 Seeded Glenville State in the Quarterfinals, but eventually fell 105-45, ending their season.

The breakout star for the Cardinals last season was forward Lauren Calhoun , who earned All-MEC First Team and All-Region honors. She returns in 2022-23, after setting new career-highs in points per game (19.4) and rebounds per game (11.4) while leading the Cardinal’s offense. She finished with 18 double-doubles throughout the year, and will return as Wheeling’s main post player in 2022-23. The Cardinals also bring back their top three point shooter in junior Stanley Woods and their assist leader in Shamia Strayborn. Woods shot 31.4% from three-point range and we as the only other Cardinal to average double-digit points per game at 10.1 Strayhorn led the way with 94 assists last season and will look to once again pass the ball around for the Cardinals this season .

Like the Men’s Basketball team, the Women’s Basketball team also features some local newcomers from the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference. Fort Frye alumni Hannah Archer and Kenzie Dalton joined the Cardinals after being named D District 12 First Team Players last season. A pair of transfers also look to factor into the team’s success as Kimora Pooler and Bryana Henderson each transfer in for the 2021-22 season. Pooler spent the 2021-22 season with Lincoln University and the year before played at Ventura College where she averaged 6.9 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game as a freshman. Henderson comes to Wheeling from Florida State College at Jacksonville, where she averaged 9.7 points per game and shot 84.3% from the free throw line.

The Cardinals also have a new leader at the helm as Anna Kowalska was hired as the new Head Coach of the Wheeling Women’s Basketball team. She is excited to get to work with this team and find out what they can do on the court.

“Overall, I love my group of young ladies,” said Kowalska. “We have good leadership coming back from last year and they are really hungry. We played a tough non-conference and exhibition schedule to prepare for this season and I’m very excited to get out there.”

The Wheeling University Women’s Basketball team opens their season on Saturday, November 12th, when they head to the Seton Hill Crossover to give Lock Haven University at 5 PM.