Season Preview: Men’s Basketball – Pacific University Athletics

FOREST GROVE, Ore.- The Pacific men’s basketball team brings a hefty and experienced roster into the 2022-23 season under Head Coach Justin Lunt.

“We return a lot of experience and added some newcomers who will really increase our depth,” Lunt said. “More importantly, our internal leadership, togetherness, and competitive spirit is at an all-time high in our program. We are looking forward to our demanding non-conference schedule, which will help us prepare for NWC play.”

In 2021-22, the Boxers finished 11-14 and 7-9 in Northwest Conference play, marking their best league finish since the 2014-15 season. Pacific Returns four of its five starters from a season ago and expects to field a similar rotation in this year’s campaign.

“Our Mindset is to get better daily and to be playing our best basketball from January to March,” Lunt said.

Returners

Jacob Bolger Returns for his senior season looking to lead his team on both ends of the floor. The Second Team All-NWC selection led the Boxers in scoring (15.8 ppg) and blocks (39), Proving to be one of the most feared big men in the conference. He will bring an enormous amount of energy, ferociousness, and skill to the starting lineup in 2022-23.

Lucas Winkler exploded onto the scene in his first year wearing the Red and Black, earning Honorable Mention All-NWC. Winkler displayed his outstanding poise, silky ball-handling, and fantastic vision in his freshman season, dishing out a conference-high 127 assists and 5.1 assists-per-game. He also etched his name in the Pacific record books by setting a new mark for the most assists in a game, handing out 14 on Jan. 22. Expect Winkler to bring the ball up the court and facilitate the offense this winter.

Jared Cattell spent most of last season as a regular in the starting five and averaged just over 10 points-per-game. The Bremerton, Wash. native has shown his ability to knock down the outside shot with his 49 three-pointers in 2021-22. He scored in double figures 13 times last season and will likely be a huge scoring threat for Forest Grove’s team in his final season.

Ethan Chung was another mainstay in the starting lineup last season despite missing some time due to injury. He averaged 10.2 points-per-game on 44.6% shooting and showed his consistency with 12 games in double-digits.

Ethan Moss Returns after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to injury. In his last season of competition, Moss averaged 10.1 points-per-game on 42.5% shooting and proved to be one of the Boxers’ most reliable options. He was also very effective on the boards, averaging 3.8 rebounds-per-game and impressed on the defensive end with 12 steals.

Isaiah Africano , Antoine Stitt , Drew Gum’s , and Zachary Bates are all expected to contribute heavily and compete for starting roles.

Newcomers

The Boxers bring some highly touted transfers to Forest Grove in Skyler Tuttle , Truman Young , and Shandan Fields. Tuttle comes to Pacific from Monterey Peninsula College, Young joins from Tacoma CC, and Fields makes his way from Merritt College in Oakland, Calif.

Pacific opens its schedule Tonight inside the Stoller Center, hosting Portland Bible College. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 pm

