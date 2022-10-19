Season of Wembanyama begins, and the hype hasn’t stopped: What NBA execs are saying

What you notice, more than anything else, is the lack of snark.

Two weeks after Victor Wembanyama’s wildly successful US debut in Las Vegas, the hype around the 18-year-old French Phenom is even greater than it was when he dropped 73 points in two exhibition games against G League Ignite — including going 7-of- 7 on 3-pointers and looking effortless in doing so en route to scoring 37 points in the first game Oct. 4. Purposely, I wanted to wait a while after that display, thinking the ardor for Wembanyama would cool at least a little as the inevitable nitpicking began about the 7-foot-4 big man with the 8-foot wingspan.

But, it hasn’t. The unanimity with which grizzled NBA evaluators still continue to believe that Wembanyama is not just the next big thing, but someone who shatters all previous norms of expectations — the giddiness with which they still describe his pro potential — is something that, in the last three decades, has only been lavished on one other guy: LeBron James, in 2002, as he began his senior season at St. Vincent-St. Mary High, the year before he went first overall to Cleveland.

To be sure, Shaquille O’Neal was massively hyped before his draft year (1992). So were Chris Webber (1993), Patrick Ewing (1985) and Zion Williamson (2019) among others. Certainly, going farther back, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969) was labeled can’t-miss coming out of UCLA, a franchise-lifter whose pro arrival was as anticipated as Wilt Chamberlain’s had been in 1959.