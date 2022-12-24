Season in Review: Women’s Soccer

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s soccer team entered a new era this past fall season.

UTRGV Head Coach Mark Foster , who became the second head coach in program history, and the Vaqueros used the fall season to build and to grow. There was plenty to learn and plenty to build off of this fall.

“Overall, we are excited,” Forster said. “We are excited to be here. Obviously, the results weren’t what we wanted but I feel much closer to the girls and have a much better understanding of where the girls are, where the program is, and a better understanding of the competition in our league. I am able to step back and reflect on everything and I have a clear idea of ​​where we need to be moving forward. Overall, there was a lot for me to learn and we are very excited about being here.”

With a new coaching staff, it felt as if the entire team was new, and the Vaqueros took advantage of the fall to get accustomed to each other.

Coach Foster could see the program taking the steps throughout the season. It took time, but everyone from the coaches to the student-athletes, and the training staff started to get on the same page.

“As a team, as the season went on, they started to understand more of what we wanted tactically,” Foster said. “That was big. When we had our individual meetings, their feedback was exciting to me. I feel like the program is moving into a good place as well. It was also important that the players understood what we wanted and it’s important that they are on board. We are excited what we are getting from them.”

The Vaqueros had flashes of their potential through the 2022 fall season. The Vaqueros had a trio of wins this season defeating Texas Southern, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and Abilene Christian but one could also not that six of their losses were by one goal.

If a play or two go the Vaqueros way, then some of those results could have been different.

Individually, forward Amy Hislop anchored the offense with four goals and showed she could be a force that needed to be watched. Goalie Emma Lööv made her Collegiate debut and showed that she could handle herself in between the pipes.

Lööv recorded four shutouts this season and allowed just one goal in three other starts.

The back line of the defense for the Vaqueros was young and consisted of mostly underclassmen. Two of them, Alaina Granger and Rosey Bjorgvinsdottir were true freshman while Libby Beilfuss and Nadia Colon were sophomores.

Colon not only played in every match but also played every minute of every match for the Vaqueros. Colon was one of two non-goalies in the Western Athletic Conference to play every minute this season.

“On an individual standpoint, some of our best performances came from freshman, like Emma [Lööv], who has the potential to be one of the best goalkeepers in the league,” Foster said. “I think there are situations like that where if things fall into place things can go really well. If you take a couple of road games out that got away from us, but if you take those out of it and look, it’s small margins between winning and losing. We were on the wrong end of one nil matches. I don’t think we are as far away as the results may show.”

This season, there were nine new faces to Division I athletics, so the fall season was valuable for their growth. For some, it takes time to adjust to the expectations of Division I athletics.

It was important for each of them to see what is expected of them at the Division I level and it was important to realize that they must trust the process.

“For some of them it was about learning what Division I athletics is and what it takes to compete in one of the better leagues in the country,” Foster said. “For them as individuals, they had to learn what it takes to compete, what fitness levels they need, what the competition looks like, and what playing two games a week looks like are a lot of things can be a bit of a shock so that experience will be invaluable. Then there was the coaching change, and you are thrown new ideas on top of all that as well, so when you put all that together it can be a lot but the message I tell the players, and myself, is that we have to trust the process.”

While the Vaqueros saw some good things on the field, some of their biggest progress was off the field.

It was important for Coach Foster and the Squad to build trust. In order to build trust, the relationship between Coach and student-athlete had to be stronger.

“I think off the field, I really liked how the relationship I had with the players continued to grow,” Foster said. “I feel like they developed more of an understanding of what we wanted from them during training and then you have a lot of personalities out there and players need different coaching styles. For me, getting to know the group and what they need, I know I will be better equipped moving forward. That is important because we didn’t get to Recruit these girls and we didn’t get to build the relationships beforehand and the same for them. There was a lot of positives this season and I feel better connected with the group and I feel I understand the school, the community, and the league much better. That sets us up for a much better chance for success moving forward.”

Moving forward, the Vaqueros have a good base to build off of after the fall season. One of the biggest things that Coach Foster will focus on is the fact that the team was relentless through the very end of the season.

Some teams would have given up when eliminated from tournament contention, but the Vaqueros played some of their best soccer towards the end of the season that included three ties and a win.

“I was really delighted that our girls kept fighting and kept going,” Foster said. “Some of our better results came at the end of the season. Those are some of the signs that our group is learning, growing, still bought in, still fighting for each other, and playing for pride. Even when it was clear we weren’t ‘t Qualifying for the tournament, we still had some good results and good performances after that so that shows me how much the girls want it and how much they are bought in. You can’t build successful programs if the players don’t want it and aren’t bought in. I know we have that and that gives us a platform to move forward.”

The fall season provided the Vaqueros a chance to grow and learn, which puts them in a better position to make even bigger strides in the spring and next fall.

The future is bright for the Vaqueros heading into 2023.

