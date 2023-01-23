Season in Review: Volleyball – UTRGV Athletics

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – There is no denying how special the 2022 season was for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team.

It was the most successful season in NCAA Division I program history. The Vaqueros made their third DI postseason appearance and second in as many years, finishing as quarterfinalists in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC). By capturing two victories in the NIVC, volleyball became the first UTRGV program to win multiple postseason contests since baseball did so in 1983.

The Vaqueros went 27-7 overall and 13-1 in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play as they cruised to the regular season conference championship. They set program records in overall wins (27), home wins (13), road wins (10), conference road wins (seven), and tied the program record in WAC wins (13). UTRGV also enjoyed a single-season program record in attendance as fans came out in droves to support the exciting squad.

The individual milestones were just as abundant as the team ones.

Graduate student outside hitter Sarah Cruz set a single-season program record with 538 kills and moved into second all-time in program history with 1,428 career kills. She became the program’s first American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American, earning Honorable Mention after being named the WAC Player of the Year and to the All-WAC First Team. Sophomore setter Luanna Emiliano broke the single-season program record in assists, accumulating 1,348 to move into third all-time with 2,405 career assists and second all-time with 10.37 assists per set. Junior middle Blocker Luisa Silva Dos Santos set a new program record with a .340 hitting percentage.

Even with all those accomplishments, the first word that comes to the head coach Todd Lowery ‘s mind when reflecting on the season isn’t winningest or successful or historic. The word he used to describe the year and the special group that represented UTRGV so well was fun.

“It was a really exciting fall. When you’re having fun, everything goes fast, and as I look back that’s probably what I take away the most. We just had a really fun season coaching this group of girls,” Lowery said.

“Obviously, it was a super successful year. But I think after the wins and losses start to fade away, you just look back and enjoy the time that you had together,” he added. “It was a special group. They were a lot of fun to be around and they had a lot of fun with each other and we just enjoyed the year.”

Lowery attributed the team’s culture to stellar leadership. Santos and junior Ioanna Charitonidi served as team captains, and they along with Emiliano set the standard of working hard every day and holding yourself and your teammates accountable.

“We had really good leadership and people that showed up every day. That was the key to our success,” Lowery said. “Io, Luisa and Luanna are good leaders, and when you have good leadership and everything comes to life from the team up instead of always being handed down from the coaches, that’s when you do things that are special. It has to come from within the group and how they push themselves and handle themselves.”

That quality also led to UTRGV’s ability to stay focused on the task at hand and handle adversity. The Vaqueros were shorthanded to start the season, but they never had trouble finding student-athletes to step up and take on bigger roles when called upon. UTRGV racked up big wins, but some of the most impactful moments from the season for Lowery were losses.

In mid-September, the Vaqueros were riding an 11-match winning streak when they went to Lubbock for the Red Raider Classic. They lost three in a row, including a heartbreaking 3-2 loss at Texas Tech and a sweep at the hands of UTEP, right before opening the conference season at three-time Defending WAC Champion New Mexico State. Bouncing back from that difficult stretch while on the road for 10 consecutive days showed the team’s resiliency.

“Pulling it together and getting a win at New Mexico State, that set the tone for the rest of the season,” Lowery said. “We did a really good job of taking it game by game. I never felt like they Overlooked a game, no matter what game it was. They focused in on the match that was going to be played Thursday before they looked ahead at the match to be played Saturday. They did a really good job of following game plans, probably more so than we’ve ever done before. We had a plan we wanted to execute and they stuck with it, and having success with that was key.”

UTRGV will aim to build on the momentum created through the Incredible 2022 season. Four key contributors were sophomores – Emiliano, outside hitter Claudia Lupescu , middle Blocker Margherita Giani and opposite Perris Key . Lowery raved about Emiliano’s immeasurable impact on the program, saying she doesn’t always get the credit she deserves but she is an undeniably foundational student-athlete.

The Vaqueros had Talent in Spades in 2022, and the same is expected in 2023. With several proven, experienced student-athletes returning and promising additions on the way, Lowery said the continued success of the program depends on how deep of a roster UTRGV can carry. Managing depth goes back to culture, back to having fun and enjoying your team, and just as that led to Incredible success in 2022, the Vaqueros are Hopeful it will continue to do so in years to come.

“In this day and age, with the transfer portal, it’s about how you control the depth on your roster and how you keep kids happy that may not be playing every single day but have a huge impact on the program,” Lowery said. “That was one of the keys to our success this year. Everybody bought into their role, whatever that role was. The entire roster bought into a common goal. That’s where we are right now and where we’re looking to be again in the fall.”

