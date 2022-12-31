Season in Review: Men’s Soccer

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men’s soccer team learned some valuable lessons this past fall season.

One of the main lessons learned by the Vaqueros in 2022 was that consistency is key and if you don’t have consistency then it will be hard to accomplish your goals.

The Vaqueros finished 7-7-3 on the season. Six of those wins and two of those ties came at home while five of the seven losses were on the road. It was great to see the Vaqueros protect their home pitch, but they were definitely looking for more of the same on the road.

“The team played some of its best soccer during the last part of conference play,” UTRGV Head Coach Bryheem Hancock said. “With our slow start in conference play, it wasn’t enough in the end. Consistency from playing at home to being on the road will be big moving forward in a tough Western Athletic Conference.”

UTRGV closed out the season with three straight wins beating Grand Canyon, Incarnate Word, and Houston Christian and added wins over UNLV and California Baptist. While key losses on the road kept the Vaqueros out of the WAC Tournament, they still had an opportunity to earn a spot during the last week of the season.

The WAC played tough this season with Air Force winning the regular season Championship and California Baptist coming away with the WAC Tournament Championship. Coach Hancock knows how tough it is to win in the WAC and to come away with the big wins meant that the Vaqueros were doing something right.

“Anytime you win a conference game it’s big,” Hancock said. “The competition in our conference is tough. The amount of possession, quality clear scoring chances and mentality to believe we can win the match even when we were down were our strengths.”

Another lesson the Vaqueros learned was how important their depth really is. In 2021, the Vaqueros had nine players score at least one goal while in 2022, they had 14 players score at least once.

Having many options that can score for the offense makes it tougher to game plan from week to week.

“It always makes it hard for Scout teams that don’t heavily rely on one or two key players to score goals and they come from different players,” Hancock said. “The overall quality of the group is continuing to strengthen both through time putting in hard work here and with the level of recruits we are starting to bring in.”

Freshman Kgodiso Socks led the Vaqueros with four goals this season while nine out of the 14 scorers this season at multiple goals. With so many different options, that allowed the Vaqueros to play unselfishly as they recorded 28 assists on the season.

Graduate student Yusuf Cueceoglu who was named to the All-WAC Second Team, led the team with six assists, junior Jason Robles recorded five, and junior Michael Washington had four.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Vaqueros had a solid back line anchored by Juniors Isaac Ochoa and Tristan Singh senior Jan Engels and freshman Juan Pablo Gonzalez . The Defenders coming off the bench played huge roles in not allowing the defensive intensity to fall.

It was the same concept for those who came off the bench for the offense with the likes of Juniors Jason Robles, Oneeko Allen and Fernando Barrientos senior Moiad Ankir and Brothers Beto and Raul Carrillo .

Depth is important and the Vaqueros learned that in 2022.

After consistency and depth, the Vaqueros learned that experience is important in growth. With 15 new faces entering the season, playing time was going to be important in the development of the team.

Experience was important not just for 2022 but for 2023 and beyond. The amount of playing time spread out throughout the roster was one of the positives for Coach Hancock.

“One of the positives from the season was the amount of playing experience we were able to provide to our newcomers,” Hancock said. “It will be valuable for next season. Also, the new leadership that has transformed in two players for next season will help immediately come this spring.”

One of the groups that really took advantage of their playing time was the trio of goalies. Freshmen Simon Madsen and Alexis Gonzalez came in not having any experience at the Collegiate level while Graduate student Garrett Wild hadn’t played at the Division I level before.

Each of the goalies had their turn in between the pipes and each had flashes of their potential. Wild and Gonzalez each recorded shutouts while Madsen played the most minutes. The experience they gained from this past season will be valuable as they continue to push for more playing time in the spring.

“We were able to give all three goalkeepers opportunities over the course of the season with playing time,” Hancock said. “Hopefully this spring we will see improvement from the three with competition to see who will put themselves in a position to strengthen their chances of starting in the fall.”

The Vaqueros had a little bit of everything this past fall and learned some important things, but when you take away the wins and losses, Coach Hancock also learned that the program is in a good spot.

Coaching in his third season, Coach Hancock sees that the Vaqueros have pieces in the right spots.

“For me having certain players play bigger parts for the team shows the players within the program are learning,” Hancock said. “Also, I see the culture of the group becoming stronger with guys from all over and that gives the sense that the right type of guys are within the program.”

The 2022 fall season gave the Vaqueros plenty of good things to learn and take away, but it also showed that the program is in a good spot heading in the right direction.

