Season ends for Marion-area players

PICKERINGTON — The area’s golf season came to an end Wednesday at Turnberry.

Elgin’s Isaac Dillon gave it his best effort to earn that Lone state berth that was on the line at the Division III boys golf district tournament.

“It wasn’t bad. A couple rough holes. That’s just golf. That’s life. A couple rough holes, a couple tough days, but I had a good season and can’t hang my head,” the senior said after his final high school round.

Dillon shot a 38 to start the day on the back nine, but came home on the front side with a 41 to record a 79 and finish tied for eighth.

“I talked to a couple different people about this that had a good season and anything more is just a cherry on top,” he said of the ending. “All I can do is play my game and stay calm and stay collected and whatever happens, happens. I didn’t have it today.”

