Season ends at Regional golf tournament – ​​Akron News-Reporter

The fall season came to an end for the Akron and Arickaree boys’ golf teams last Tuesday at the 3A Region 3 Tournament at Highland Hills Golf Course in Greeley.

Resurrection Christian Cougars were Regional Champs, shooting a 229 as a team. Coming in second was Holy Family with a 245, followed by Frontier Academy (247), Sterling (251), Jefferson Academy (251), Eaton (252), Severance (254), Wray (256), Liberty Common (261), Berthoud (263), Strasburg (270), Faith Christian (274), Timnath (280), Limon (284), Yuma (289), Holyoke (289), Burlington (300), Brush (301), Stratton (303) , Wellington (305), Akron (320), Liberty Joes (328) and Arickaree (350).

Individually, Akron sophomore Darin Knutzen had the highest finish among county Athletes with a 98 to come in 51st. Akron junior Jaxson Samber tied for 70th with a 105, while Arickaree junior MJ Kenney placed 78th with a 110. Bryce Shaffer, Arickaree senior, landed in a tie for 83rd with a 116. Akron sophomore Anthony McMahill ended the day in 85th with a 117. Arickaree senior Jacob Jefferson shot a 124 to place 89th, and Akron freshman Jakzon Livesay placed 91st with a 137.

Arickaree Coach Jesse Feather commented, “The boys greatly improved this season, shooting their season-low scores at Regionals. They made huge improvements over the course of the year, and I am very proud of the work they did this season!”

A quote from Akron Coach Greg Clarkson was not available.