Season ends at Regional golf tournament – ​​Akron News-Reporter

The fall season came to an end for the Akron and Arickaree boys’ golf teams last Tuesday at the 3A Region 3 Tournament at Highland Hills Golf Course in Greeley.

Akron junior Jaxson Samber tees off at Regionals in Greeley.

Jesse Feather

Akron junior Jaxson Samber tees off at Regionals in Greeley.

Resurrection Christian Cougars were Regional Champs, shooting a 229 as a team. Coming in second was Holy Family with a 245, followed by Frontier Academy (247), Sterling (251), Jefferson Academy (251), Eaton (252), Severance (254), Wray (256), Liberty Common (261), Berthoud (263), Strasburg (270), Faith Christian (274), Timnath (280), Limon (284), Yuma (289), Holyoke (289), Burlington (300), Brush (301), Stratton (303) , Wellington (305), Akron (320), Liberty Joes (328) and Arickaree (350).

MJ Kenney, Arickaree, hits out of the fairway at Regionals.

Jesse Feather

MJ Kenney, Arickaree, hits out of the fairway at Regionals.

Individually, Akron sophomore Darin Knutzen had the highest finish among county Athletes with a 98 to come in 51st. Akron junior Jaxson Samber tied for 70th with a 105, while Arickaree junior MJ Kenney placed 78th with a 110. Bryce Shaffer, Arickaree senior, landed in a tie for 83rd with a 116. Akron sophomore Anthony McMahill ended the day in 85th with a 117. Arickaree senior Jacob Jefferson shot a 124 to place 89th, and Akron freshman Jakzon Livesay placed 91st with a 137.

Bryce Shaffer of Arickaree tees off last week in Greeley.

Jesse Feather

Bryce Shaffer of Arickaree tees off last week in Greeley.

Arickaree Coach Jesse Feather commented, “The boys greatly improved this season, shooting their season-low scores at Regionals. They made huge improvements over the course of the year, and I am very proud of the work they did this season!”

A quote from Akron Coach Greg Clarkson was not available.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button