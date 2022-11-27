Seaside soccer fan living a World Cup dream – KION546

DOHA, Qatar (KION-TV)- Some players wait four years to play in a FIFA World Cup but for Alvaro Resendiz he has been waiting his entire life to attend a World Cup Game.

The Seaside soccer fan is having the time of his life in Qatar attending seven games including both group stage games for Mexico.

The idea for Resendiz to go to a World Cup started four years ago when he was watching the World Cup from home.

“It always was a childhood dream to go to a World Cup,” Resendiz said. “Right after the tournament ended, I told myself I am going to work hard to make sure to be there at the next World Cup.”

Resendiz entered the ticket Lottery and missed out on the first tickets. When the second round of ticket applications came out he was able to get them from the Mexico National Soccer Team’s ticket program.

In addition, they got tickets from the Resale market as well. This led to Resendiz starting his own YouTube channel to document everything he has done in Qatar.

“I know a lot of people have been curious about what my Adventures have been like and what is special about being here,” Resendiz said. “I have been sharing it through my camera and it has been really cool to do that.”

Resendiz knew that he is living a sports fan’s dream of going to a World Cup. The experience has been eye opening for Resendiz as he will be graduating next year with a film degree from CSUMB. He was excited to see the production side of how a broadcast gets produced.

“Seeing the television sets and how they are doing the production stuff catches my eye,” Resendiz said. “Getting to the Mexico game early, it was amazing seeing all of the lighting and camera stuff getting set up for all of the TV outlets.”

His favorite and emotional moment came during Mexico’s opening group stage match against Poland. Getting to witness El Tri walkout out of the Locker room and onto the pitch of Stadium 974 in Doha. They got to sing the Mexican National Anthem with every Mexico fan in the stadium.

“It was always a dream to me being able to go to a World Cup in a different country and being able to sing the Mexican National Anthem,” Resendiz said. “It is a moment I will never forget because I got to experience it live and with all the other fans there.”

Mexico has not scored a goal throughout the two games. El Tri will need to defeat Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and have Poland beat Argentina to advance to the Round of 16.

Resendiz is not losing hope since he will be going to the game on Wednesday before departing back to the Central Coast.

“We got one more game and if we put on the pressure we will win the game,” Resendiz said. “It is not impossible because we did it four years ago but it will be a lot harder for sure.”

Resendiz has had people from the Central Coast reach out to him about his trip to Qatar. He is most proud of representing the Central Coast when he gets asked by fans about where he is from.

“I feel like I am representing the entire Central Coast,” Resendiz said. “When people out here ask me where I am from I always show Monterey, Salinas, Seaside because I want to show what we are about and I want to expose that to people.”

If you want to continue to follow Alvaro’s journey in Qatar, follow his YouTube page here and follow his Instagram here.