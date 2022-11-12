Sears’ Late Goal Pushes Buckeyes Past Bucknell 1-0 – Ohio State Buckeyes

Box Score | Photo Gallery | NCAA Bracket | Season Stats | Schedule | Roster

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Senior forward Emma Sears netted the game-winner in the 107thth minute to send Ohio State through to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 1-0 win over Bucknell on Friday evening.

With the win, the Buckeyes are 11-5-3 on the season and will take on Arkansas in the second round next Friday, Nov. 18. Site of the game is to be determined.

The Buckeyes were the more dominant team all night, outshooting Bucknell 25-8.

GOAL!!!! Emma Sears scores to put the Buckeyes up 1-0 with just over three minutes to play!! pic.twitter.com/PjXuYx9Yyh — THE Ohio State WSOC (@OhioStateWSOC) November 12, 2022

How it Happened

The Buckeyes had a number of great opportunities in the early moments of the match. Ella Giannola, Kayla Fischer and Kine Flotre all had quality looks in the first 10 minutes. The Buckeyes would lead 12-4 in shots in the opening half but weren’t able to net a goal.

In the second half, Bucknell looked content to play defense. The Bison only mustered one shot attempt in the second half, compared to eight for the Buckeyes. Emma Sears had a late header that was saved and the Buckeyes headed to overtime for the first time this season.

In the first extra session, Sears found herself in the middle of two more chances. She had a right-footed shot that was saved and then crossed the ball to Peyton McNamara whose header went just wide.

The second overtime session was where the Buckeyes got on the board. Giannola played a ball wide to Sears who corralled it and attacked a Bucknell defender. The ball was initially poked away but Sears regained possession and stung a left-footed shot from just outside the six-yard box that snuck inside the far post.

It was a fitting end to a game that the Buckeyes were in control throughout.

Notes

The goal was Emma Sears’ team-leading ninth of the season and it was her fourth game-winner of the year

Sears is now tied for 13 th in program history with 22 career goals and is 15 th in career shot attempts with 166

in program history with 22 career goals and is 15 in career shot attempts with 166 Kayla had five shot attempts on the night and went over 300 for her career

Freshman Molly Pritchard recorded her first shutout of the season. She had been a part of eight combined shutouts prior to tonight. She finished the night with three saves.

This was the 13th th NCAA Tournament game Ohio State has Hosted at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. They are not 8-3-2 in those matches.

NCAA Tournament game Ohio State has Hosted at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. They are not 8-3-2 in those matches. All-time, the Buckeyes are now 14-14-2 in the NCAA Tournament and advance to the second round for the second time in the last three seasons.

Up Next

Ohio State will take on No. 3 seed Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 18. The site of the game is still to be determined. Arkansas blitzed Missouri State 6-0 on Friday night in Fayetteville.

