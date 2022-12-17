Sean Tucker Declares For NFL Draft, Opts Out Of Bowl Game

Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker is headed to the NFL and will not play in the Pinstripe Bowl, he announced on Instagram. Tucker leaves the Orange with 3,182 rushing yards (third all time in program history) and 27 rushing touchdowns. They set the single season rushing yards record in 2021 with 1,496 yards.

Tucker signed with Syracuse as part of the Orange’s 2020 recruiting class out of Calvert Hall College in Maryland. They picked SU over offers from Rutgers, Wisconsin and several non power five opportunities. Tucker quickly established himself as a playmaker during his true freshman season, becoming the starter just four games in. Tucker ran for 626 yards, the third most for a true freshman at SU.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button