Sean Payton Might Not Have Any NFL Offers – OutKick

Sean Payton’s time as the alleged top target of the Denver Broncos might be over.

For the past couple weeks, the dominating narrative in the NFL has been that the Broncos were zeroing in on the former Saints head coach. It now sounds like that might not be the case.

Sean Payton might not have a clear landing spot to return to coaching in the NFL. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Broncos are “focusing elsewhere,” and while Payton hasn’t been ruled out, it definitely sounds like he’s no longer the top priority.

Rapoport further added Payton has zero second interviews lined up, and “as of right now, it doesn’t seem like there’s a place for Sean Payton. We’ll see, but it doesn’t seem like there’s a place in the coaching world right now.”

What will Sean Payton do?

This is a very unexpected twist for Payton and the NFL world. Again, for the past several weeks, it looked like there was a great chance the Super Bowl-winning Coach would return.

After a year away from the game, he appeared ready to get back into coaching. Specifically, it looked like the Broncos would be the play.

Sean Payton may no longer be a priority for the Denver Broncos. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It was reported Russell Wilson was in contact with him, the Broncos ownership definitely has the money to pay him $20 million a year and the first round pick to send to the Saints.

Yet, that no longer appears to be the case, judging from Rapoport’s reporting. It now looks like Sean Payton may be on the outside looking in.

Remember, he did recently claim he was leaning towards staying on TV, but nobody really bought it. Now, it looks like it might be his only choice.

Sean Payton reportedly doesn’t have a clear return to the NFL. Will he stay on TV? (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

If Sean Payton does return to Fox, where he does a great job, we can expect to go through this all again next year. It’s not a matter of if he returns but when he does in the minds of many NFL analysts.