Sean Payton Discusses NFL Return; Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy ‘Hot Seat’ Cool?

Sean Payton hasn’t donned Dallas Cowboys gear since 2005 and yet his name is connected to “America’s Team” frequently.

Not quite as often as Mike McCarthy’s is … but frequently.

Speculation will now re-open after Payton’s most recent comments on Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“I think sooner than later (I’ll come back). I really enjoy the current job I have … But I think relative to coaching, though, I know that I want to Coach again and it’s not really been a secret, Payton told Brady and co-host Jim Gray. “We’ll kind of see what happens.

