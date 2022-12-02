Sean Payton Cites Caleb Williams As Reason NFL Will Adopt Draft Lottery

Caleb Williams has been a Revelation at USC this year, setting himself up to potentially win the Heisman Trophy and will enter next year as the early favorite to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Williams has been so impressive that NFL teams and coaches have already taken note. In fact, former Saints Coach Sean Payton believes Williams is the type of player that could get teams to Outright tank for the first pick.

As a result, Payton believes Williams’ presence in the 2024 draft could ultimately lead to a draft lottery.

“I think he’s a generational player,” Payton said Monday The Herd. “At some point, especially with the relationship our league has in Gaming now, we’re going to move to a Lottery system in the NFL. This is a player that possibly does that.”

