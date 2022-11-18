Sean Patrick Bowley’s Guide to Week 10’s CT HS Football Games

Sean Patrick Bowley

Welcome to another round of Audibles! Your quick-hit guide to the week’s high school football games. We’ve reached the final week and a half, with three quarters of the state taking the weekend off to prepare for Thanksgiving week.

Although it’s a short schedule, many of these teams are ending their regular seasons here. A few of these games, especially Saturday’s renewal of Windsor-Bloomfield and Middletown-Berlin, will have a direct impact on the playoffs. (Both teams must win or they’re done, for instance).

We’ll have a full playoff scenario breakdown as this week’s games are completed so check back on Saturday.

We’re deep into preparing our annual Thanksgiving Week previews and there’s little time to spare, so here’s what’s what:

SPB’s Audibles: Week 11 Thursday, Nov. 17 PEQUOT Capital Prep/AF (3-6) at HK (5-3), 6:30 pm — Win out and you’re in Cougs. Can’t slip up now.

CREC (3-6) at Ellington (6-2), 6:30 pm — You can only help yourself, Knights. Rest is out of your hands now. SCC Branford (3-5) at Bassick (0-9), 6 p.m. — Branford is going to qualify for a Class M playoff spot, isn’t it?

Guilford (5-3) at East Haven (2-6), 7 p.m. — Guilford still needs to beat Hand, too. Friday, Nov. 18 CCC East Hartford (2-7) at Manchester (3-6), 6 pm — It’s Drayvn Roberts vs. Jayden Kennedy. Ready? Fight!

Hartford Public (4-3) at New Britain (5-4), 6:30 pm — What’s the story with the NWC game, Owls? Is that a forfeit? Figure it out before next week. Unless you lose here, maybe.

Middletown (6-3) at Berlin (9-0), 7 p.m. — It’s no Wishbone Bowl, but Berlin at least gets to test itself before the playoffs, and maybe spoil the Dragons’ hopes in the process. CTC ATI (7-1) at Wilcox/Kaynor (4-4), 6 pm — Playoff bound ATI is unbeaten vs. the CTC with NW United after this.

O’Brien Tech (2-6) at Thames River (8-0), 6 p.m. — Too bad ATI and Thames don’t play, huh?

Platt Tech (3-5) at NW United (8-0), 6 p.m. — Too bad NWU and Thames don’t play. Silly Alliance.

Prince Tech (2-7) at VGW Techs (0-8), 6 pm — Its four-game scoreless streak snapped, VGW’s focus now is winning at least one game.

Cheney Tech (5-4) at Bullard/Kolbe (4-5), 7 pm — There are faint playoff considerations here. Try not to think about it. PEQUOT North Branford (4-4) at Morgan (2-6), 6:30 pm — After all that, T-Birds still have a shot to reach S if things go their way.

Granby/Canton (7-2) at Coventry Co-Op (1-8), 6:30 pm — Granby’s week of Class SS Scouting begins after this.

Stafford Co-Op (3-5) at Rockville (6-2), 6:30 pm — Yes, Rockville’s in the Playoffs so nbd. But there’s a score to settle here after last year’s rout.

Windsor Locks Co-Op (3-5) at SMSA (9-0), 6:30 pm — Twenty years ago, people (including me) were all like: “Sport Medical Science What? Is this real?” Now look at ’em. On the cusp of an unbeaten season. Saturday, Nov. 18 CCC 65th Mayor’s Cup: Hall (4-5) at Conard (3-6), 1 pm — Still one of the best rivalries going. Hall won last year. Conard leads the all-time series 35-26-3.

Windsor (6-3) at Bloomfield (7-2), 1 p.m. — First meeting between these Neighbors since 2010. Windsor has won the last six and Desperately needs this dub to get into position for an MM playoff berth.

Glastonbury (7-2) at Simsbury (3-6), 6:30 pm — Not too long ago we figured this for a must-win qualification game for G’Bury. How times have changed.



