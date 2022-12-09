Sean Lewis Steps Down as Head Football Coach

KENT- Sean Lewis has tendered his immediate resignation as head football Coach at Kent State, ending a five-year run as head Coach of the Golden Flashes.

“We want to thank Coach Lewis and his family for five years of hard work, leadership and dedication. Kent State had tremendous success on the field and in the classroom under his guidance,” Director of Athletics Randale L. Richmond stated. “A national search for the next head Coach of the Golden Flashes is underway as we look to continue to take the program to new heights while we graduate student-athletes, boldly prepared for life after sport and win championships.”

Lewis and his staff guided the Golden Flashes to the program’s first-ever Bowl win, a 51-41 triumph over Utah State in the 2019 Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl. That 2019 season started a three-year stretch where the Flashes finished .500 or better, a mark that hadn’t been accomplished since 1972-74 under College Football Hall of Fame head Coach Don James. Highlighting that streak was a 2021 Mid-American Conference East Division crown and the program’s second trip to the conference title game.

The Flashes also excelled in the classroom during his five-year tenure. The program posted the highest cumulative grade-point average and spring-term average under his guidance. In each of the last two years, the Flashes have had over 20 players on the roster who had already earned their undergraduate degree, one of the top marks in the FBS.

