Seamus Power makes an ace and TWO additional hole-outs in an epic round

Seamus Power had a day to remember on Saturday at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship. @PGATour on Twitter

Irishman Seamus Power has been on a tear early in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, and his stretch of incredible play may have just reached its peak on Saturday.

Power rocketed up the Leaderboard with an eight-under 63 in the third round of the World Wide Technology Match Play, but it’s the eye-opening way in which he made that 63 that’s worth every golf fan’s attention.

That’s because not only did the 35-year-old make a rare hole-in-one on Saturday, he also holed out two other shots.

Power opened with a steady if unremarkable start in Round 3 at El Camaleón Golf Course, making birdie at the 1st, followed by five-straight pars and another birdie at 7. But at the par-3 8th hole, things started taking a turn toward the unbelievable.

He pulled a wedge for the short 151-yard shot from the elevated teeing ground at 8, then watched as his ball fell two feet in front of the hole, bounced once and rolled directly into the cup for a hole-in-one.

Then at the short 350-yard par-4 11th hole, Power hit an approach with a wedge, Landing it beyond the hole and spinning it back for a hole-out eagle.

But the balls didn’t stop falling there. At the par-4 14th, Power found himself in some trouble. His approach shot plunged into the sand left of the green, leaving him a long bunker shot for his third. No matter, he holed that one to turn a potential bogey into another birdie.

You can watch all three shots in the video below.

Power, who won his second-career PGA Tour event at last week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, added one final birdie at the 17th and parred 18 to close out his day.

Holes-in-one may be a rarity for most golfers, but not for Power. He explained after the round that his ace at 8 was far from his first. In fact, he’s had 14 in total, including one previous ace on the PGA Tour and two on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“I made one in the Players in ’19 I believe and then I got one on the Korn Ferry, I won a BMW in ’16 or 15, I think ’15 or ’16. Those are my three I guess PGA Tour, Korn Ferry ones,” Power said. “Yeah, it’s kind of racking up. Yeah, that’s obviously a huge bonus especially in tournament play, so I’ll take them anytime I can get them.”

“Obviously today I got some great breaks, played some really nice golf. It’s obviously a bonus to hole out some of those shots, but it was one of those days,” he added. “I was burning the edges all over the place with putts so it’s kind of weird a couple of wedge shots went in. That’s golf sometimes and hopefully I can get some of the putts to drop tomorrow.”

The epic round of 63 put Power in fourth place with 18 holes to play in Mexico, one shot short of second place and seven shots off Russell Henley’s 54-hole lead.