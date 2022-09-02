Seaich’s Goal Leads WKU Soccer in a 1-0 Shut Out of Kentucky

Next Game: Belmont 9/4/2022 | 1 PM HSSN is Facebook Sept. 04 (Sun) / 1 PM Belmont History

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer (2-2-1) handed Kentucky (4-1-0) its first loss of the season with a 1-0 win against the Wildcats on Thursday night at the WKU Soccer Complex in front of one of the largest crowds in the Complex’s history.

“The crowd was absolutely electric,” said head coach Jason Neidell . “It was a big reason we were able to find something extra, especially late in the game. I just applaud them and thank them for coming out.”

The Lady Toppers struck early, getting the lone goal of the game in the first half. After WKU was awarded a corner kick, the ball bounced out to Aspen Seach . Seaich launched a shot from about 25 yards out and snuck it past the Kentucky keeper into the upper right corner of the goal.

It was Seaich’s first career goal as a Lady Topper.

Goalkeeper Alexis Bach had five saves on the night and several other stops that kept Kentucky scoreless. It was her first clean sheet of the season. It was the WKU defense’s second shutout of the year.

The Wildcats came into Tonight having outscored their opponents 10-2 and had not been shut out through the first four matches of the season.

It is the third straight season WKU has beaten a Power Five team with wins against Vanderbilt, Kentucky and two wins against Louisville. The Lady Toppers are 4-2 against Power Five opponents in the last three seasons.

It was WKU’s first win against Kentucky in a series that featured three ties in six total meetings.

WKU will be back in action on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 1 pm against Belmont at the WKU Soccer Complex. Admission for all home WKU Soccer games is free.

