Seahawks Women’s Soccer Falls in Regular Season Finale

Middletown, PA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s soccer team (7-8-4) concluded their regular season today (Oct. 29) on the road against United East Conference Rival Penn State Harrisburg (12-3-3). The Nittany Lions only needed one goal to come away with the win. Penn State Harrisburg took the contest, 1-0.

Credit: Bill Wood

How it Happened

The Seahawks and Nittany Lions were tied going into the half with neither team being able to put a tally on the scoreboard.

St. Mary’s was able to outshoot Penn State Harrisburg 3-2 in the first half. All three shots from the Seahawks were put on goal.

Gabby Manning had a great opportunity to get the Seahawks on the board within the first five minutes of the game on a free kick shot that almost went over the head of the Nittany Lion goalkeeper.

Penn State Harrisburg was credited with a goal that came on a scramble situation with the Seahawk goal open. The ball made contact with a variety of different Nittany Lion and Seahawk players before going into the back of the net.

Ella Raines tried her best to level the score in the Waning Moments on a shot that went a little too high. The Nittany Lions hold is 1-0.

Inside the Box Score

Up Next for the Seahawks