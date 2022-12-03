Seahawks vs. Rams odds, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from proven computer model

The Seattle Seahawks will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West Matchup on Sunday afternoon. Seattle has come up just short in back-to-back games against Tampa Bay and Las Vegas, but the Seahawks are still in second place in the division. Los Angeles is in last place in the standings and is riding a five-game losing skid.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 pm ET. Seattle is favored by 7 points in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 41.

Rams vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -7

Rams vs. Seahawks over/under: 41 points

Rams vs. Seahawks money line: Los Angeles +270, Seattle -345

Featured Game | Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Why the Seahawks can cover

Los Angeles has been decimated by injuries over the last few weeks and starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is out this Sunday due to a neck injury. Head Coach Sean McVay will have to choose between John Wolford and Bryce Perkins for the starting gig. Running back Cam Akers has not been practicing this week due to an illness and is questionable to play, while star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson will remain sidelined.

The Rams are also going to be without star defensive lineman Aaron Donald due to an ankle injury. They have gone 1-7 in their last eight games, covering the spread just once during that stretch. Seattle has covered the spread in four of its last six games, led by quarterback Geno Smith, who has completed 72.8% of his passes for 2,802 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

Why the Rams can cover

Seattle has taken a step back over its past two games, losing to Tampa Bay on the road and to Las Vegas at home. The Seahawks gave up 229 rushing yards and 74 receiving yards to Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who became the first player in NFL history to rush for at least 225 yards and post at least 70 receiving yards in a game. Las Vegas rushed for 283 yards as a team, marking the most rushing yards that Seattle has allowed in a game since 2000.

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has struggled against Jalen Ramsey and the Rams during his career, making a significant impact in just two of his seven career games against Los Angeles. Seattle’s defensive pass rush has also disappeared of late, recording just two sacks in its last two games. The Rams have covered the spread in six of the last seven meetings between these teams and are being disrespected by the betting market.

