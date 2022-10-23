Seahawks vs. Chargers: NFL TV coverage map and commentators

Field Gulls OGs may remember when this site fiercely debated whether or not the Seattle Seahawks should draft Mark Sanchez with the 4th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. They obviously took Aaron Curry and Sanchez later went to the New York Jets, and the rest is history.

Anyway, Sanchez will be alongside Kevin Kugler and Reporter Laura Okmin for the NFL on FOX’s broadcast of the Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers at 1:25 PM PT. We get a break from Chris Myers and Robert Smith after three games in four weeks. Of course, this is the late part of a doubleheader that will see most of the country watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, so the TV distribution is accordingly lopsided in favor of the game that has Patrick Mahomes in it.

506 Sports does the maps, and this is the only map you need to know if you’re a Seahawks fan. If you’re in blue, you shouldn’t be feeling blue!

506 Sports

Here are the announcers for the full slate of games at 10 AM and 1 PM:

Early

Detroit @ Dallas – CBS – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo (Reporter: Tracy Wolfson)

Cleveland @ Baltimore – CBS – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green (Reporter: Melanie Collins)

Indianapolis @ Tennessee – CBS – Andrew Catalon and James Lofton (Reporter: Don Bell)

Atlanta @ Cincinnati – FOX – Brandon Gaudin and Robert Smith (Reporter: Jen Hale)

Green Bay @ Washington – FOX – Adam Amin and Daryl Johnston (Reporter: Pam Oliver)

Tampa Bay @ Carolina – FOX – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma (Reporter: Shannon Spake)

New York Giants @ Jacksonville – FOX – Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth (Reporter: Kristina Pink)

Late

New York Jets @ Denver (1:05 ​​PM) – CBS – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis (Reporter: Evan Washburn)

Houston @ Las Vegas (1:05 ​​PM) – CBS – Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta (Reporter: AJ Ross)

Seattle @ LA Chargers (1:25 PM) – FOX – Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez (Reporter: Laura Okmin)

Kansas City @ San Francisco (1:25 PM) – FOX Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen (Reporters: Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

You can check out the other coverage maps here.